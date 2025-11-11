Mumbai, November 11: Former Australian cricketer Aaron Finch has advised the three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winner Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) not to spend Rs. 23.75 crore on Venkatesh Iyer and suggested the franchise consider releasing him and repurchasing him at a ‘reasonable price’ in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. Iyer was the costliest player in KKR’s IPL 2025 squad, with Rinku Singh being the second most expensive at Rs. 13 crore. The three-time champions only had Rs. 0.05 crore remaining in their purse when they concluded the auction last year, and would want to free up a handful of funds when they head to the upcoming auction. Abhishek Nayar Announced As New KKR Head Coach Ahead of IPL 2026, Ex-Mumbai Cricketer Succeeds Chandrakant Pandit.

Speaking on JioStar, Finch analysed KKR’s retention decision on Venkatesh Iyer, saying, “Paying 23.75 crore is too high for a player like Venkatesh Iyer, who has been used out of position as a middle-order batter without utilising his bowling. While Venkatesh Iyer has been a match-winner for KKR, being their top scorer in 2021 and helping them lift the trophy in 2024, his inconsistent role and high price tag don’t align. KKR should consider releasing him to free up funds and potentially buy him back at a more reasonable price that matches his current role in the team.”

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, put up some terrific performances last season, and their comeback in the tournament was one to remember. After losing their first four matches, the team went on to make the playoffs before being eliminated in the knockout games.

Former Aussie great Matthew Hayden believes that the Hardik Pandya-led side has a balanced XI and will face a challenge while taking a call on releasing and retaining the players. IPL 2026 Auction Likely To Be Held in Abu Dhabi Around December 15 or 16: Sources.

Discussing the team’s retention dilemma, Hayden said, “The Mumbai Indians have a very balanced playing eleven, but they face some tough decisions. Trent Boult has been exceptional, taking 22 wickets last season and making a strong impact in the powerplay. However, with his 12.5 crore price tag, the management might consider releasing him to potentially buy him back at a lower price. This move could free up funds to strengthen other areas of their squad while maintaining their core balance.”

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings have been in the news of late as they’re said to be trading ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to Rajasthan Royals to get the latter team’s skipper and wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson in return.

With the retention deadline fast approaching, Subramaniam Badrinath evaluated CSK’s potential releases and said, “CSK has several Indian players likely to be released. Ravichandran Ashwin tops the list after his retirement, freeing up 9.5 crore. Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, and Rahul Tripathi are other probable releases, potentially adding another 10 crore. Rachin Ravindra could also be released, bringing their total purse increase to around 25 crore. This would give them significant funds for the upcoming auction.”

