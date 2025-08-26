PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: The spiritual social organisation "AKK - Oma's Cosmos for AKK Revelation" hosted its much-awaited Foundation Day program - AKK Mahotsav. This year, the celebration took on an even more profound dimension as AKK Mahotsav 2025 was dedicated to Indian Cinema & Character, honouring the indelible role of films and individuals in shaping society through values, inspiration, and integrity.

A hallmark of this annual celebration was the prestigious "Character-Tree Award", bestowed upon personalities who illuminated the path of character-building through their actions and contributions, both in India and worldwide. These torchbearers embodied the essence of AKK's philosophy, that true greatness was rooted not in external achievement alone, but in the cultivation of a noble and resilient character.

The evening commenced with a solemn and graceful candle lighting ceremony, symbolising wisdom, hope, and enlightenment. The dignified ritual was led by Mridula Tripathi, wife of acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi, renowned poet and writer Bodhisatva, and Harsh Gupta, chairman of Leelawati Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, whose collective presence added warmth and significance to the occasion

That year's prestigious Character-Tree Award proudly celebrated an illustrious line-up of achievers from diverse fields who left an indelible mark with their talent, vision, and dedication. The awardees included film director Amar Kaushik, film producer Vinod Bhanushali, playback singer Madhushree, actress Richa Chadha, journalist Priya Gupta, costume designer Ashley Rebello, emerging filmmaker Prem Raj Soni, Dr. Khalid Sheikh for his excellence in the medical field, Satish Chaurasia and Imran Hasan as admired AKK well-wishers, businessman Aslam Lashkariya, Leena Jain for her contribution to women empowerment, music composer Digvijay Singh Pariyar, living legend Raj Babbar, and emerging singer Arush Dayal. The Evening saw the Presence of Kirti Choudhry, Aditi Shetty, Rati Shankar Tripathi, Krutika Desai Khan, Yamini Malhotra, Anup Soni, Anoushka Chauhan, Arshi Khan, & Many More.

A heartfelt tribute was dedicated to the timeless legends of Indian cinema as AKK celebrated their 100th year of glory and remembrance. Honouring the unparalleled contributions of Gurudutt, Raj Kapoor, P. Bhanumati, Pradeep Kumar, Ritwik Ghatak, lyricist Shailendra, poet Gopal Das Neeraj, classical vocalist Shobha Gurtu, and the golden voice of Mohd. Rafi, the enchanting Noorjahan, and the legendary thespian Dilip Kumar celebrated their artistic brilliance, cinematic legacy, and everlasting impact on Indian culture and society.

Swami OMA The Akk said: "At AKK, we believe that character is the silent architect of every true revolution. While the world celebrates talent, power, and success, we choose to celebrate the foundation upon which all greatness stands: character. The Character-Tree Award is not merely an honour, but a reminder that only when each individual nurtured integrity, love, and responsibility within, could society rise above corruption and witness the real dawn of Swaraj"_

At the heart of AKK's vision lay the conviction that humanity had achieved tremendous progress in science, technology, and material domains, yet the realm of character remained neglected and untouched. AKK asserts that until individuals embraced responsibility towards the world, fostered genuine love and compassion for one another, and committed to self-improvement, no enduring revolution could take place. It was only through the birth of a strong personal character that society could defeat corruption and experience the true dawn of Swaraj.

In a world where days were dedicated to themes such as independence, peace, teachers, or even consumerist celebrations like chocolate and roses, AKK sought to create a new tradition - celebrating Character Day, for the upliftment and health of society at large.

Over the years, the Character-Tree Award honoured some of the most eminent names in art, culture, and public life, including Honourable Usha Mangeshkar, Padma Bhushan Udit Narayan, Mr. Pankaj Tripathi, Mr. Boney Kapoor, Mr. Saurabh Shukla, Mr. Ashok Bajpayee, Padma Shri Usha Kiran Ji, Padma Vibhushan Girija Devi Ji, and many more distinguished personalities whose lives and legacies defined the true meaning of character.

That year's AKK Mahotsav proved to be a confluence of spirituality, cinema, and the timeless values that shaped humanity. By honouring cinema's cultural impact alongside the eternal importance of character, the event stood as a beacon of inspiration, reminding everyone that while talent and fame might have lit the stage, it was character that sustained the soul of society.

