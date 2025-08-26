New Delhi, August 26: Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) will arrive on May 26, 2026, as confirmed by Rockstar Games. Ahead of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) launch, leaks regarding its price and system requirements are surfacing online. The second trailer of GTA 6 was released a few months ago, which gave players a sneak peek and showcased upgraded visuals, high-paced action, and a storyline that seems to be more gripping than GTA V.

GTA 6 is set to feature two lead characters, Jason and Lucia. Reports suggest new features like an in-game social media system and a 'love meter,' may be introduced in gameplay. The game is said to launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, but a PC version is expected later. Players are said to explore multiple locations in Vice City USA, including the Florida Keys, Everglades, Kaseya Centre, and King of Diamonds. Online Gaming Bill 2025: GamesKraft to Not Legally Challenge India’s New Online Gaming Law, Discontinues Its Real-Money Gaming Services in India.

GTA VI Gameplay

Jason and Lucia will be well aware that the odds have never been in their favour. Rockstar said, "But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida, forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive."

GTA 6 System Requirements (Expected)

As per early reports, GTA 6 may demand high-performance system requirements compared to previous titles. Players could need an Intel Core i7-8700K or an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor to run the game smoothly. A GPU from NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT is expected. A minimum of 8GB RAM and around 150GB of available storage space might also be required. PUBG Mobile Version 4.0:’Spooky Soiree’ Introduced With New Features, Ghastly Themes and More; Check Details.

GTA 6 Price in India (Expected)

Leaked reports have already hinted at the possible price of GTA 6 ahead of its official release. In India, the GTA VI is expected to be priced at around INR 5,999 for the Standard Edition, while the Deluxe Edition may be priced at INR 7,299. The GTA 6 Collector’s Edition will likely come at a price of INR 10,000.

