Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 12: Amity University Gurugram, Haryana, proudly hosted its 11th Convocation Ceremony on February 8, 2025 at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi. The event celebrated the academic achievements of 1528 graduands, along with 78 PhD graduates, marking an important milestone in their educational journey. The ceremony was attended by proud parents, distinguished faculty, and a host of esteemed dignitaries. Recognizes Dr. Arvinder Singh Soin, Group Chairman & Chief Liver Transplant Surgeon, Medanta Institute of Liver Transplantation and Regenerative Medicine, (Gurugram, Lucknow, Patna, Mumbai), India ; Sreenivasa Reddy Sunkara, Managing Director of Government Affairs and Public Policy at Google India ; Anil Agrawal, founder and CEO of Airox Nigen Equipments Private Limited and Prof. Andrew M. Lynn, an esteemed academic and visionary researcher at JNU.

The convocation was highlighted by the grand Academic Procession, followed by the Rajputana Rifle Band, one of the oldest regiments of the Indian Army, symbolizing excellence and tradition.

The Chancellor of Amity University Gurugram, Dr. Aseem Chauhan, conferred honorary doctorates upon admired personalities for their significant contributions to corporate leadership and medical sciences:

* Dr. Arvinder Singh Soin, Group Chairman of Medanta Institute of Liver Transplantation and Regenerative Medicine, was conferred with the degree of Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) Honoris Causa. A pioneering figure in liver transplantation, Dr. Soin is renowned for his work in the field, having performed India's first adult and pediatric successful liver transplants in 1998.

* Sreenivasa Reddy Sunkara, Managing Director of Government Affairs and Public Policy at Google India, was presented with the degree of Doctor of Philosophy (D.Phil.) Honoris Causa for his remarkable leadership in the technology sector.

* Anil Agrawal, CEO, Airox Nigen Equipments, received the Doctor of Philosophy (D.Phil.) Honoris Causa for his contributions to the engineering and manufacturing sectors.

Prof. Andrew M. Lynn, Professor at the School of Computational and Integrative Sciences, JNU, was conferred an Award of Honorary Professorship for his groundbreaking research in bioinformatics, biotechnology, and computational biology.

These luminaries, representing a diverse range of fields, brought immense prestige to the ceremony, underscoring Amity University Gurugram's commitment to honouring excellence across disciplines. As the students were presented with their well-earned degrees, it symbolized the culmination of years of hard work, perseverance, and commitment to academic excellence.

In his address to the graduates, Dr. Aseem Chauhan, emphasized the enduring value of education and the importance of striving for excellence throughout life. He said, "We at Amity think that this is only the start of a lifetime quest for greatness. Even in the face of the greatest obstacles, everything is possible if you put in the necessary effort and hard work. We also honor our graduates' families today, whose steadfast support and direction have greatly contributed to their achievement."

Echoing the philosophy of Dr. Ashok K. Chauhan, Founder President of the Amity Education Group, regarding the power of education and values in shaping one's character, he said, "The goal of every Amitian should be to do things for the larger good."

Dr. Arvinder Singh Soin, emphasized that one is nothing, if not for their teachers. He highlighted the importance of teamwork, and fighting against the odds to bring back smiles to patients and their families. He narrated the story of the country's first adult and pediatric liver transplants he performed in 1998, in the absence of coordinators and intensivists to manage processes and provide pre-and post-operative care. The 19-month-old he saved back then, is today a 28-year-old, pursuing pediatrics himself.

Sreenivasa Reddy Sunkara, credited his alma-mater, Amity University, for making him a leader and inspired graduands to take on challenges without hesitation.

Anil Agrawal, encouraged graduands to never stop innovating, stating that India can lead the world in hydrogen technology with its knowledge, talent and vision.

In his closing remarks, Prof. P.B. Sharma, urged graduates to contribute to the realization of Viksit Bharat @2047, emphasizing the importance of innovation, sustainability, and leadership.

The Convocation Ceremony not only marked the achievements of the students but also highlighted Amity University Gurugram's ongoing dedication to fostering innovation, leadership, and holistic development. The honorary doctorates bestowed on the distinguished recipients further exemplify the institution's commitment to recognizing extraordinary accomplishments and inspiring the next generation of leaders.

Amity University Gurugram continues to shape future leaders through a transformative educational experience, nurturing talent and empowering students to make impactful contributions to society.

About Amity University Gurugram:

Amity University Gurugram, spread over 110-acres, is a leading institution committed to providing high-quality education and fostering a culture of innovation and research, through its 20 interdisciplinary research centers and over 1000 distinguished faculty members. With a focus on academic excellence, the university strives to prepare students for success in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

