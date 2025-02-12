On February 10, 2025, Chandigarh transformed into a lively canvas, buzzing with street-inspired fashion and live music, following a successful launch in Gurugram. The evening was an exhilarating blend of street-style art, freestyle dance battles, and an industrial aesthetic that pulsated with youthful energy. Kanika Goyal's distinctive designs and Jacqueline Fernandez’s mesmerizing runway presence captivated the audience, bringing the night to life! Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025: An Iconic Experience in Fashion and Entertainment.

The atmosphere was electric as Kanika Goyal showcased her latest collection, celebrating bold silhouettes, vibrant colors, and innovative fabrics that redefined urban chic. The runway became a canvas of storytelling, echoing Goyal's artistic vision. Showstopper Jacqueline Fernandez radiated confidence and charm, embodying the essence of the collection. Adding to the spectacle, Hari & Sukhmani delivered a spellbinding musical performance that elevated the event, perfectly syncing with the rhythm of the fashion showcase.

Kartik Mohindra, CMO and Head of Global Business Development at Pernod Ricard India, stated, “Kanika Goyal’s showcase reflects the adventurous spirit of a dynamic new-age culture—one that perfectly aligns with our mission to celebrate individuality and innovation. As we move forward, the tour will continue to reveal the evolving face of fashion, converging innovation and iconicity like never before.” Gaurav Gupta Paris Couture Week Spring Summer 2025: Across The Flame.

Kanika Goyal’s Collection Details

Designer Kanika Goyal expressed her excitement, saying, “This collection celebrates fearless individuality at the crossroads of street and luxury. The Blenders Pride Fashion Tour provided the ideal stage to share my vision, and Chandigarh’s vibrant energy made it all the more special. The audience's enthusiastic response was overwhelming, and I feel grateful to have shared my art with them.”

Showstopper Jacqueline Fernandez shared her experience, stating, “Walking for Kanika Goyal at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour was simply amazing. Her bold designs truly capture the spirit of this celebration. The creativity and energy of the event were unmatched, making it incredible to be part of this fusion of fashion, art, and music.”

Indian folktronic duo Hari & Sukhmani chimed in, “Music can elevate any experience, and performing live on the runway at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Chandigarh was genuinely special. We loved being part of an event that celebrates creativity in such a dynamic way.”

Ashish Soni, the curator of the tour, remarked, “The Chandigarh edition exemplified the iconic world of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, showcasing how we merge the best of

fashion and style. It’s thrilling to witness this journey as we establish ‘The One and Only’ platform for en vogue experiences.”

Sunil Sethi, Chairman of FDCI, added, “FDCI is immensely proud to partner with the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, where we continuously reshape the fashion landscape. Chandigarh truly highlighted this evolving narrative. Our partnership aims to craft the future of fashion experiences.”

Next up, the Fashion Tour is headed to Guwahati on February 22, 2025, where designer Jay Jajal's innovative brand, Jaywalking, will dazzle with cutting-edge designs, brought to life by the captivating Tiger Shroff and the electrifying beats of KRSNA and KARMA.

