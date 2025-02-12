Kolkata, February 12: The Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF lottery result of today, February 12, will be declared soon by the civic authorities of Kolkata. Lottery players taking part in today's lottery game can visit kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in to check Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result. Participants can also scroll below to find today's Kolkata FF winning numbers and view the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of February 12, 2025. The results of all eight rounds or bazis will be announced after all games are completed.

A total of eight rounds or bazis are played in the Kolkata Fatafat lottery every day from Monday to Sunday. The Satta Matka-style lottery is primarily played in Kolkata. The eight rounds or bazis are - 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi. The Kolkata Fatafat, or Kolkata FF as it is called, is known for its fast pace, as the winning numbers are announced throughout the day. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 11, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for February 12, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

The Kolkata Fatafat Result and its winning numbers will be updated here after the results of each bazi or round of the Kolkata FF lottery are published. The rules of the Kolkata FF or Kolkata Fatafat are simple. The Satta Matka-type lottery game involves participants choosing numbers and placing bets. Lottery enthusiasts win multiple prizes if their predictions match the outcome of the Kolkata FF Result. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Did you know lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including West Bengal, where Kolkata Fatafat is continuing to grow in popularity? The Kolkata FF lottery, along with Shillong Teer, Nagaland State Lotteries, Sikkim State Lotteries, etc., are a few of the popular lottery games played across the country. That said, readers are advised to exercise caution as Satta Matka games involve financial risks.

