BusinessWire India

Frisco (Texas) [US], June 2: Excelhire, the AI-powered hiring intelligence platform, proudly announces Balaji Karumanchi as its Founder and Chief Executive Officer. With a bold vision to reimagine hiring, Excelhire is building the world's first AI Agent-led recruitment platform -- engineered to automate, scale, and personalize every step of the hiring journey.

Also Read | Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 Dates Announced: Maharashtra Government Releases Schedule for Nashik Kumbhmela, Preparations Begin; Check Full Details Here.

"Recruitment is no longer about filling positions -- it's about making precise, timely, and data-backed decisions," said Balaji Karumanchi. "Excelhire is powered by a system of intelligent agents that operate 24/7 to empower recruiters, streamline workflows, and deliver outstanding hiring outcomes."

Meet the AI Agents Behind Excelhire

Also Read | UPI Transactions Surge in May 2025: NPCI Says UPI Transactions Increased 23% to INR 25.14 Lakh Crore Last Month.

At the core of Excelhire's innovation lies a coordinated ecosystem of six specialized AI Agents, each designed to handle a critical part of the hiring process:

HR Agent

* Orchestrates the entire hiring flow

* Delegates tasks to specialized agents

* Keeps recruiters updated in real time

Search Agent

* Identifies and ranks top-matching candidates using dynamic job-to-profile alignment

Email Agent

* Delivers personalized, scalable outreach to candidates with automated engagement logic

Monitoring Agent

* Tracks candidate interactions and triggers timely follow-ups to maximize response rates

Analysis Agent

* Parses resume and generates data-driven fit scores for faster, smarter evaluation

Decision Agent

* Recommends next steps based on configurable logic, optimizing qualification decisions

Why It Matters

Excelhire addresses today's most pressing recruitment challenges: speed, precision, engagement, and quality of hire. The platform brings AI into the hands of hiring teams -- not as a tool, but as a set of active, intelligent co-workers.

* Reduce screening and outreach time by over 70%

* Improve candidate response rates with intelligent follow-ups

* Make smarter decisions with real-time fit scoring and logic-driven recommendations

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)