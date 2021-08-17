New Delhi, (Delhi) [India], August 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading speed scaling venture capital firm Anthill Ventures announces eight start-ups for Indus X, India's first UrbanTech Scaling Program.

Indus X will invest in and scale these eight start-ups focused on solving challenges faced by citizens, corporates, and governments in our urban centers. The scaling support will include (1) 1:1 mentorship from industry experts, (2) branding and marketing support, and (3) market access through corporates, system integrators, government, and multilateral development agencies.

Start-ups that scale and achieve milestones will receive an investment from Anthill and co-investors to the tune of USD 1-3M.

The primary domains of focus for Indus X include

* Smart & Clean Mobility* Waste & Water Technology* Clean Energy & Smart Grid* Physical & Cyber Security* Smart Infrastructure & Built Environment* Smart Governance

As per Sailesh Sigatapu, Partner at Anthill Ventures, "We are excited to launch the first cohort of global start-ups in UrbanTech focused on scaling in India! Due to the lockdowns of the past year, many people have found a renewed appreciation for green public space and blue skies. Cities have an incredible opportunity to realign human interests with effective and impactful ways to make cities inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable. Our cohort offers innovative solutions to these pressing challenges, and we welcome interest from the Industry in partnering with them to design and build cities of the future."

The eight start-ups selected under Indus X program are:

1. ACiiST: Ethernet networking infrastructure for smart cities, enabling camera, sensor, and any other IoT device integrations to a secure, high-performing network with >80% cost reduction and

