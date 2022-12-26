New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI/SRV): Alternative Power Network or APN Solar Energy Pvt. Ltd., one of the pioneers in the field of the Indian solar industry, augments its list of products by launching its Electrical Vehicle charger on 1st of December, 2022.

The company's service spans across the field of technology and renewable energy such as JV manufacturing, and energy consultants and undertaking EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction) contracts for commercial, industrial power, and even residential too. In addition to its newly launched electrical vehicle charger, some of the brand's well-known products include On Grid Solar, Off Grid Solar Systems, Hybrid Solar Systems, Solar Water Pumps, Solar Lights, and Solar Water Heater.

Sharing his thoughts on the product launch, CTO and co-founder of APN, Mr Prafrancis Nadar , said, "APN is a company that is completely focused on green energy, and from the same, we ensure that our business partners should get the best earning on all the orders they get. To initiate more, APN has launched Electric Vehicle Charger under this platform so that our business partners can expand their wings further so that together we can reach our target of 1 GW installations in the coming 2 years."

APN was founded in the year 2017 by Pravin Nadar, Founder and CEO, and Prafrancis Nadar. The journey to becoming a private limited company began in the year 2012 when Pravin Nadar along with five people started a small organization named APN Solar.

Recollecting his memories, Nadar added, "When APN started its services, the market awareness for Solar was too low. I visited the field at the start of the journey but the response of the public was not up to mark. But my vision was very clear and I was sure about the fact that green energy is the future of this planet. This motivated me a lot towards the solar industry."

Further sharing the brand's success story, Nadar said, "In 2017, when APN registered as a Pvt. Ltd., we started developing our franchise network and wanted to bring the awareness that green energy should spread as quickly as possible. Solar products were the most needed, but the lack of awareness was harming us to develop the market. Hence, we started providing training to our distributor and franchise Partner which helped people to get knowledge about Solar power. Today, we have reached the top position."

Prafrancis Nadar, the Co-founder, and CTO have 15 years of technical support expertise. Since the organization's inception, he has been in charge of the engineering team at Solar. When on-grid solar technology was originally introduced in 2014, APN was the first company to secure the largest project in Mumbai at the Delhi Darbar Hotel. Since then, APN has worked diligently with the aid of its business franchise partner in Mumbai and PAN India. The brand is expanding rapidly every year and has a PAN India presence and nearly 2,000 franchisees are affiliated with it.

For more information, please visit: https://apnsolar.com/

