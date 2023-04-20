Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Appknox, a leading mobile security testing platform, was recognized by Gartner in their latest Report, "How to Select DevSecOps Tools for Secure Software Delivery," as a notable vendor for Mobile App Security.

Gartner, the world's leading research and advisory company, has conducted extensive research on mobile app security needs globally, which is outlined in their latest report, "How to Select DevSecOps Tools for Secure Software Delivery."

Also Read | UEFA Champions League 2022-23: Draw With Benfica Sends Inter Milan into UCL Semifinal.

With India being the world's second-largest smartphone market, businesses in the country must secure their mobile apps to protect their users' data and reputation. However, the report emphasizes the challenges businesses face when selecting the right DevSecOps tools to accomplish this.

In its list of security platforms and tools that address the needs of different phases of the DevOps pipeline, Appknox has been recognized by Gartner as one of the top solutions to address mobile app security needs worldwide.

Also Read | Twitter Verification New Update 2023: Blue Ticks To Be Removed From Legacy Accounts Today, CEO Elon Musk Says 'Quite a Day'.

"At Appknox, we strongly believe that mobile app security is a fundamental aspect of creating a safer digital world for all. We are immensely proud to be among the select group of vendors identified by Gartner as leaders in this critical area of DevSecOps. This acknowledgment from Gartner reaffirms our unwavering commitment to staying at the forefront of this rapidly-evolving industry. We are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of mobile app security and delivering unparalleled value to our customers," Harshit Agarwal, CEO and Co-founder of Appknox.

Founded in 2014 by Harshit Agarwal and Subho Halder, Appknox is a leading mobile security testing platform. HQ'd in Singapore and Bangalore, Appknox today is one of the most powerful plug-and-play security platforms which enables developers, security researchers, and enterprises to build safe and secure mobile ecosystems using a system plus human approach. With its VAPT solutions (Vulnerability Assessment & Penetration Testing), Appknox has provided end-to-end mobile application security and testing strategies to over 500 businesses & Enterprises globally. Appknox has also enabled some top government agencies with its On-Premise deployments. A champion of Value SaaS, Appknox has been recognized by Gartner as one of the top mobile app security vendors in its 2021 Application security Hype Cycle report.

For more information, please visit www.appknox.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)