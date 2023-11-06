GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], November 6: Assiduus Global Inc., one of the world's leading AI-powered cross-border, multi-platform ecommerce accelerators has been recognized as one of the 'Select 200 Companies with Global Business Potential' at the prestigious Forbes India-D Globalist Entrepreneur Mobility Summit 2023 (DGEMS).

Forbes India DGEMS is the first global forum for borderless founders to get recognized and connect with business professionals and approving authorities under the top entrepreneur mobility programs. Assiduus Global Inc's inclusion in this list is a testament to their commitment to excellence, innovation, and forward-thinking strategies for the benefit of their clients.

To stay at the forefront of the cross-border e-commerce revolution, Assiduus Global Inc. is actively seeking and onboarding top-tier tech talent. They are bringing together the brightest minds in the industry to drive innovation and develop new solutions that will solidify their position as the go-to partner for businesses navigating the global marketplace. As part of this commitment to innovation, the company is in the process of expanding their office space across India.

Dr Somdutta Singh, Founder & CEO, Assiduus Global Inc., said, "Being recognized as one of Forbes India DGEMS' 23 Top 200 Companies is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire team at Assiduus. We are truly honored by this distinction. As we move forward, our commitment to innovation and excellence remains unwavering. We are also actively expanding our team with top-tier tech talent, and our newly envisioned office space in Bangalore will be the epicenter of our creative and collaborative efforts. Together, we will continue to shape the future of cross-border e-commerce and deliver unparalleled value to our partners and clients worldwide."

Assiduus Global Inc is one of the most prominent and dynamic players in the realm of technology driven cross-border E-commerce (supply chain and distribution) accelerators. On the back of their technology driven solutions, they have enabled Fortune 500 corporations and international small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) specializing in direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands to expand their operations across more than 20 countries and access over 12 marketplaces. Additionally, Assiduus Global Inc. also offers global shopify fulfillment services through their advanced end-to-end distribution and supply chain platform, powered by exclusive and patent-pending technology. In collaboration with an impressive portfolio of over 100 brands, they rank among the select few PAT-positive companies. Since its inception, the company has seen remarkable growth of over 2000 per cent and has been ranked No. 8 in Deloitte's list of rapidly emerging tech-enabled enterprises.

