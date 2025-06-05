NewsVoir

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 5: On the occasion of World Environment Day, Astral Foundation, the CSR arm of Astral Limited, marked a significant step toward environmental and social responsibility by initiating the plantation of 10,000 trees in Keliya Vasna, a village adopted by the Foundation.

This green initiative is part of a larger, long-term commitment inspired by Padma Shri awardee Shyam Sunder Paliwal, known for his revolutionary concept of honoring the birth of a girl child with tree plantations. Taking this inspiration forward, Ms. Jagruti Engineer, Director of Astral Foundation, announced a heartfelt pledge to plant 111 trees for every girl child born in Keliya Vasna.

"A tree is a symbol of life, and what better way to celebrate the birth of a girl than by nurturing new life in nature," said Jagruti Engineer. "This initiative not only promotes gender positivity but also strengthens our commitment to sustainability," She added.

The plantation drive began today with active participation from the villagers, who have also taken up the responsibility of nurturing these saplings into fully grown trees. The goal is to eventually plant 1,00,000 trees, creating a lasting green legacy and encouraging community involvement in environmental preservation.

Astral Foundation continues to work across diverse areas such as health, education, water conservation, and environmental sustainability, aiming to create meaningful change in the lives of people and the planet.

