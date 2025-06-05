Harare, June 5: Zimbabwe’s wildlife authorities have approved the culling of at least 50 elephants in the Save Valley Conservancy, a private game reserve in the country’s southeast. The decision behind the culling of elephants is said to be severe overpopulation and ecological damage.

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) announced Tuesday, June 3, that the reserve holds approximately 2,550 elephants, over three times its ecological carrying capacity of 800. The dense elephant population, officials say, is placing unsustainable pressure on the habitat and increasing the risk of human-wildlife conflict in nearby communities.

Know Why Is Zimbabwe Killing Elephants?

ZimParks said the meat from the culled animals will be distributed to local communities, while the ivory will be handed over to the state for safekeeping, in line with the global ban on ivory trade. “This elephant management exercise is necessary to protect both the environment and surrounding settlements,” ZimParks said, adding that the cull would be conducted under official permits issued to Save Valley Conservancy.

Over the past five years, Zimbabwe has relocated 200 elephants from the conservancy to other parks in a bid to ease pressure on the land, but worsening droughts linked to climate change have made the situation more urgent. This marks the second major cull in recent years. In 2024, the country authorised the killing of 200 elephants amid a historic drought, the first such mass cull since 1988.

The latest move has reignited debate among conservationists and tourism stakeholders, who warn that killing elephants, key to Zimbabwe’s wildlife tourism, could tarnish the nation’s conservation image and threaten long-term ecological goals. Zimbabwe holds the world’s second-largest elephant population after neighbouring Botswana.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2025 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).