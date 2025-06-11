PNN

New Delhi [India], June 11: ATEN PAPERS Limited (APL) has announced its plan to go public with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on June 13, 2025, aiming to raise up to Rs. 31.68 Cr with shares to be listed on the BSE SME PLATFORM.

Also Read | Nita Ambani Brings the NMACC Exhibition to the City of New York, Inspiring Creativity and Culture.

The issue is 33,00,000 equity Shares equity shares at a face value of Rs. 10 each.

Aten Papers LimitedIncorporated in 2019, Aten Papers & Foam Limited is operates as a key intermediary in the paper product supply chain.

Also Read | Bonnie Blue aka Tia Emma Billinger Top 7 Controversies: Unpacking the Adult Star's Scandalous Moments and OnlyFans Content.

The company operates as an important intermediary in the Paper Product Supply Chain. The company sources paper from various mills and supplies it to clients in the packaging industry, these products include Kraft Paper and Duplex Board. The company offers Kraft paper, duplex boards, and other products in various grades, thicknesses, and sizes, while also purchasing and selling wastepaper to paper mills as a crucial raw material.

APL operates from its Registered Office at Ahmedabad. It also has Godown located in Chandgdar, Ahmedabad City. The company has a management team with two decades of intensive guiding in strategic decisions and daily operations insight. The company is planning to setup wastepaper processing unit at three locations in the Ahmedabad City by installing requisite machineries.

The Promoters, Mr. Mohamedarif, Mohamedibrahim Lakhani and Mrs. Amrin Lakhani have deep knowledge, vision, and industry insight. The company has variety of products, high credibility with the banker and existing lines of credit since 2019, In-house logistics and Ready stock.

- Total Issue Size - 33,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each ( aggregating up to Rs. 31.68Cr)

- Book Built Issue Size - up to Rs 31.68 Crores

- Price Band - Rs. 91 to Rs.96 per share Per Share

- Lot Size - 1200 Equity Shares

Equity Share Allocation

Total Issue Size (Fresh Issue): 33,00,000 shares

(Aggregating up to Rs. Rs. 31.68 cr. at the upper cap.)

Market Maker Quota : 1, 65,600 shares

QIB Quota: Not more than 5% of the Net Issue

Retail Quota: Not less than 47.50% of the Net Issue

HNI Quota: Not more than 47.50% of the Net Issue

Price Band: Rs. 91 to Rs. 96

Lot Size: 1200 Shares

IPO Size (at cap price): Rs. 33,00,000 shares

(aggregating up to Rs. Rs. 31.68cr.)

Pre-Issue No. of Shares: 70, 00,000 shares

Post Issue No. of Shares: 1, 03, 00,000 shares

Issue Opens on: Friday, June 13, 2025

Issue Closes on: TUESDAY, JUNE 17, 2025

Tentative Listing Date: Friday, June 20, 2025

Post-IPO, company's current paid-up equity capital of Rs.7 cr. will stand enhanced to Rs. 10.30 cr. Based on the upper price band of the IPO, the company is looking for a market cap of Rs. 99cr.

Objects of the Issue:

The Net Issue Proceeds from the Fresh Issue will be utilized towards the following objects:

1. Capital Expenditure

2. To Meet Working Capital Requirements

3. General Corporate Purposes

Swastika Investmart Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Aten Papers & Foam IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Aten Papers & Foam IPO is Sunflower Broking Private Limited.

Financial Performance:

On the financial performance front, for the last three fiscals, the company has posted a total income/net profit of Rs. 138.70cr. / Rs. 7.01 cr. (FY25), Rs. 96.80 cr. / Rs. 2.78 cr. (FY24), Rs. 90.99 cr. / Rs. 0.50 cr. (FY23) and Rs. 89.83 Cr/ Rs. 0.76 Cr (FY 22)..For the reported periods, the company has posted PAT margins of 5.06%, 2.87%, 0.55%, 0.85% respectively.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)