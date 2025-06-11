When Nita Ambani takes on a project, the world watches with anticipation. It transcends privilege and wealth; her essence lies in a profound understanding of cultural heritage, exceptional artistic vision, and sharp business acumen. For the first time, she brings the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre to New York City, a groundbreaking hub of arts in the heart of Mumbai, India. Since its launch in March 2023, the Cultural Centre has hosted over 1,500 shows featuring more than 7,000 artists, welcoming over two million guests. NMACC has gained international acclaim, recognised by Madame Figaro as one of the seven leading cultural centres worldwide. Cherry Has Become a Standout in Fashion Retail With the Louis Vuitton and Takashi Murakami Collaboration This Season.

The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation – David H. Koch Theater

The highly anticipated US premiere of India’s largest theatrical production begins on September 12. Featuring exceptional Indian talent alongside a Tony & Emmy award-winning crew, this production is conceived and directed by Feroz Abbas Khan. Blending dance, art, fashion, and music, it serves as a spectacular tribute to India’s past, present, and future, traversing the country’s history from 5000 BC to independence in 1947. With a cast of over 100 performers, extravagant costumes, and larger-than-life sets, The Great Indian Musical promises an unparalleled theatrical experience. Collaborations with eminent artists like Ajay-Atul (music), Mayuri Upadhya, Vaibhavi Merchant, Samir & Arsh Tanna (choreography), Donald Holder (light), Neil Patel (scenic design), Gareth Owen (sound design), John Narun (projection design), and Renuka Pillai (makeup designer) elevate the spectacle. Notably, costumes are designed by leading fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The show will have a limited run of five performances. Dior’s Cruise 2026 Show in Rome: Natalie Portman’s Swan Elegance and Maria Grazia’s Final Tribute to Dior.

The Grand Indian Festival – Damrosch Park

Experience a vibrant celebration of Indian culture with food, crafts, music, shopping, and community in the heart of Manhattan.

Food

Enjoy the best of Indian culinary delights through pop-ups and a specially curated workshop by Michelin-starred celebrity chef Vikas Khanna.

Bazaar

Explore a curated mix of premier Indian crafts and luxury – everything you cherish about shopping in India comes to New York City!

Music & Dance

Delight in a series of musical performances featuring some of India’s finest artists and participate in Bollywood dance workshops.

Yoga & Wellness

Engage in daily yoga and meditation workshops led by renowned experts.

“We are thrilled to bring the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre India Weekend to New York City for the very first time! Designed as a global celebration of India’s cultural legacy – our art, crafts, music, dance, fashion, and food. At NMACC, we envisioned showcasing the best of the world to India and bringing the best of India to the world. This special weekend marks our first step forward on that journey, celebrating the spirit of India on one of the world’s most iconic stages – Lincoln Centre. I am excited to share our rich traditions and legacy with New York City and the world,” says Mrs. Ambani. She will be taking the NMACC exhibition to New York City, sparking a wave of India's finest creativity and cultural appreciation.

