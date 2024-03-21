ATK

New Delhi [India], March 21: Credit Cards have become a ubiquitous part of modern life so much so that they have changed our lives and work. One of the most significant features of credit cards is their convenience. It not only eliminates the need for carrying cash, but also allow you keep track of the spends and reward programs and manage your finances better.

Today, almost all the major banks in India offer a variety of Credit Cards with different features and benefits to suit the needs of different customers. But that is one card that is a cut above the rest, we are talking about the Zenith + Metal Card. Let us know more about it.

What is Zenith + Metal Card?

It is a premium category Credit Card offered by AU Small Finance Bank. As the name says it all, the Metal Card is made of a high-quality metal, which itself embodies distinction from the rest of the cards that are made of plastic.

The Zenith+ card is the only Credit Card you need as it opens a world of exclusive lifestyle privileges for you. It is a card that is tailored just for you with enriched rewards so that you can embrace premium living with panache.

Features and Benefits of Zenith+ Metal Card

* Grand Welcome

Yes, you heard it right. When you avail of the Zenith+ Metal Card, you get to choose from a range of luxury brand vouchers with INR 5,000.

Please note - You become eligible to use avail the Zenith+ Metal Card welcome benefits only after you activate the card.

Rewards

The Zenith+ Metal Card by AU Small Finance Banks opens the door to several exclusive rewards and benefits for you. The more you spend using the card, the higher the rewards you earn.

* For every INR 100 you spend using the card on specific things like international spends, dining and travel, you get 2 rewards points.

* If you use the card for any retail purchases or online stores, you get 1 reward point for INR 100 you spend.

* The value of every reward point is INR 1

Please note - You will not be eligible to earn reward points on EMI and fuel transactions

Milestone Benefits

The Zenith+ Metal Card is a one-of-a-kind Credit Card that offers a milestone benefit. This means for every new milestone you achieve you get bigger and better rewards.

For example, for every retail of INR 75,000 or more within a statement cycle, you get 1,000 Reward Points.

Please note - Special merchant category code, fuel, and EMI transactions are not eligible for monthly milestone calculations.

If your net retail spend is INR 12 Lakh or more in a card anniversary year, you are eligible to get a complimentary Taj Epicure Membership. This could allow you to enjoy a luxurious dining and stay experience at the Taj properties.

Travel Benefits

If you love travelling, the Zenith+ Metal Card could be your passport to many amazing travel experiences. With this card, you get an end-to-end airport VIP check-in with four complimentary services in a year. You can use only one lounge service per quarter. Also, with this card, you get a free concierge service.

If you are travelling to international locations for business or holiday, the Zenith+ Metal Card lets you experience a world of exclusivity and luxury as you get 16 international airport lounge access using the Priority Pass.

Lifestyle Privileges

The Zenith+ Metal Card's range of benefits is a never-ending list. Apart from the travel benefits, it also gives you 16 complimentary buy-one-get-one movie or event tickets from BookMyShow. You can get up to 4 tickets in a calendar quarter. Also, you can get an additional discount of up to INR 500 per ticket.

If you like to play golf, you can swing into your ace game in style with the Zenith+ Metal Card as you are eligible to get 8 complimentary golf games per year.

Additional Benefits

If you think all the above benefits are 'wow,' hold your breath! There is more!

The card allows you customise your travel, leisure and entertainment experiences with the global concierge assistance. To book the service, you can call 24x7 at our toll-free number 1800 210 0298 or 022-42320298.

You are eligible to earn 5000 reward points on paying the annual/renewal membership fees from the 2nd year onwards.

Every time you buy fuel for your car or motorcycle, you get a 1% fuel surcharge waiver at transactions across all fuel stations in India.

The card also offers a wide range of insurance protection benefits, including:

Air Accident Cover - Up to INR 2 Crore

Card Liability Cover - Up to INR 15 Lakh

Card Shield - Up to INR 15 Lakh

Purchase Protection - Up to INR 50,000

Please click here to know the terms and conditions. To claim any of the above insurance benefits, please call our toll-free number 1800 1200 1500.

You also get a complimentary device protection plan on mobiles phones and 1-year extended warranty for mobile phones, tablets and laptops.

Thus, with such an amazing range of benefits, the Zenith+ Metal Card by AU Small Finance Bank has set a new benchmark in the premium credit card category.

