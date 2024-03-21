Madgaon Express, a new Hindi comedy film, is set to be released in cinemas soon. Kunal Khemu, in his directorial debut, penned and directed the film, which was produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment. Madgaon Express Song ‘Hum Yahin’: Kunal Kemmu Sings a Soulful Track Dedicated to Memorable Life Journey; Calls It ‘Bachpan Ke Sapne’ (Watch Video).

The film's soundtrack blends musical talents, featuring compositions by Sharib-Toshi Ankur Tewari, Kunal Khemu, Sagar Desai, Sameer Uddin, and Ajay-Atul. Kumaar, Ajay-Atul, Kalim Sheikh, and Kunal Khemu penned the lyrics of the catchy tunes. Among the standout tracks is a revamped version of the hit song "Baby Bring It On" from the 2016 Marathi film Jaundya Na Balasaheb, composed by the same team.

The trailer for Madgaon Express dropped on March 5, creating a buzz and quickly rising to the top of trending charts within 24 hours. Before its release, here's everything you must know about this film. Madgaon Express Song ‘Baby Bring It On’: Nora Fatehi, Divyenndu, and Pratik Gandhi Set the Stage on Fire With Their Electrifying Dance Moves (Watch Video).

Watch Madgaon Express Trailer

Plot: Madgaon Express is about three childhood pals on their dream trip to Goa's stunning beaches in Madgaon Express. But hold on tight, as their simple vacation takes a wild turn when they stumble into the world of drug traffickers. The film promises a rollercoaster ride of laughter, adventure, and unexpected twists as their dream getaway transforms into a madcap escapade.

Cast: This comedy extravaganza boasts an ensemble cast featuring Divyenndu as Dodo, Pratik Gandhi as Pinku, Avinash Tiwary as Ayush, Nora Fatehi as Tasha, Upendra Limaye as Mendoza Bhai, and Chhaya Kadam as Kanchan Kombdi.

Runtime: Madgaon Express offers approximately 143 minutes of nonstop entertainment. While certification details have yet to be revealed, it's anticipated to receive a U/A rating.

Release Date: Madgaon Express releases in theatres on March 22.

Review: Madgaon Express Review Is not Yet Out. LatestLY will notify you once it is live.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2024 02:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).