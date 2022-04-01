Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): Automation Anywhere, a global leader in robotic process automation (RPA), today announced the winners of its Global Partner of the Year Awards that were presented this week at the company's annual Virtual Partner Summit.

The annual awards recognize Automation Anywhere partners demonstrating excellence and commitment to customer success, innovative solution development, and deep investments in building technical expertise to support customers. Awards were presented to partners in the Americas; Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ); and India.

"On behalf of Automation Anywhere, I congratulate each of our 2022 partner winners for their dedication to setting a new standard for customer success," said Ben Yerushalmi, senior vice president, Global Alliances & Channels, Automation Anywhere. "We are grateful for the continued strong partnership, which allows us to collaborate to build deeper customer relationships, drive mutual business growth, and create value with the world's No. 1, AI-powered, cloud-native automation platform."

Partner award categories and winners include:

Digital Workforce Partner Award for partners recognized for their outstanding success in selling Automation Anywhere intelligent automation solutions and enabling customers to transform their businesses.

Accenture, Americas

Intellect Design, EMEA

Softbank Corp., APJ

ITC Infotech India Limited, India

Services Partner Award for partners recognized for their significant and continual investment in building capability to successfully implement the Automation Anywhere digital workforce platform.

BP3 Global, Inc., Americas

ShinyBlueBox LTD, EMEA

System Support, APJ

Coforge, India

Cloud Sales Partner Award for partners who have achieved exceptional success positioning, selling, and delivering Automation 360 cloud products.

Advanced Network Management Inc., Americas

Parplex, EMEA

IT One Company, APJ

BOT mantra, India

AARI Solutions Partner Award for partners who have achieved exceptional success positioning and selling Automation Anywhere AARI solutions.

Deloitte, Americas

Tata Consultancy Services, EMEA

KSTEC, APJ

Lauren Information Technologies Pvt Ltd, India

Renewal Partner Award for partners who drove significant bookings in renewals of Automation Anywhere products to clients.

Accenture, Americas

SoftwareONE AG, EMEA

Hitachi Solutions Ltd., APJ

ITC Infotech, India

Migration Partner Award for partners who have demonstrated skill with customer success in migrating customers to Automation 360.

Cognizant, Americas

Cognizant, EMEA

Accenture, APJ

Tata Consultancy Services, India

Growth Partner Award for partners who have demonstrated significant year-over-year growth positioning and selling Automation Anywhere products.

NTT Data, Americas

Wipro Ltd., EMEA

Hitachi Solutions Ltd., APJ

Wipro Ltd., India

Knowledge Partner Award for partners who have demonstrated significant growth in the certification of individuals with Automation Anywhere's advanced and master certifications.

Tata Consultancy Services, Americas

Accenture, EMEA

Powergen, APJ

Tata Consultancy Services, India

Technology Partner Award for the partner who delivered a winning combination of breadth and depth of technology innovation and go-to-market success with Automation Anywhere.

Google Cloud, Global

Automation Anywhere recently received the exclusive 5-Star rating in the 2022 CRN Partner Program Guide. The company's dynamic partner ecosystem is comprised of more than 3,000 global, problem-solving companies that have a mission to empower customers to digitally transform through automation.

To learn more about program resources and benefits, or to become a partner, visit https://www.automationanywhere.com/resources/partners.

Automation Anywhere is the No. 1 cloud automation platform, delivering RPA and process intelligence solutions across all industries globally to automate end-to-end business processes for the fastest path to enterprise transformation.

The company offers the world's only cloud-native platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics to automate repetitive tasks and build enterprise agility, freeing up humans to pivot to the next big idea, build deeper customer relationships and drive business growth. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

