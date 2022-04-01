Ugadi is the first day of the Hindu lunisolar month, Chaitra. This year, Ugadi 2022 will be observed on Saturday, April 2. It is also known as Samvatsaridi, which means the beginning of the year. Therefore, it is celebrated as New Year’s Day in the Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls in April. As you celebrate Ugadi 2022, we have curated images, greetings, wishes and wallpapers that you can download and send as greetings of the day to all your near and dear ones. Ugadi 2022 Greetings & Telugu New Year Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, HD Wallpapers, Status, SMS and Quotes.

Ahead of the festival day, search engine platforms are buzzing with keywords such as Ugadi wishes, Happy Telugu New Year 2022 HD wallpapers, Ugadi Subhakankshalu images, Ugadi Subhakankshalu photos in Telugu, Ugadi 2022 greetings, Happy Ugadi 2022 wishes, Telugu New Year 2022 HD wallpapers, SMS, GIFs and a lot more. You will find them below available for free download. You can also download Ugadi 2022 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. HERE is the download link.

On this day, people prepare a special festival dish known as Pachadi. It is a combination of all flavours like sweet, sour, salty, bitter, astringent and piquant. The different flavours symbolise the various flavours of experiences that one might have in the coming year. As you enjoy Pachadi this Ugadi, here are beautiful images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your family and friends to greet them on this auspicious day.

People clean their houses and decorate the doors with mango leaves known as Torana. Beautiful patterns are drawn on the floor, which is known as Muggulu. People celebrate the day by visiting their family and friends and greeting them by saying Happy Ugadi. Here are colourful and beautiful Images and Wallpapers that you can download and send as greetings for the day to all your loved ones. Wishing everyone Happy Ugadi 2022!

