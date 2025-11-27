VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 27: Banker Ajay Jain has joined diversified financial services organization, Arihant Capital Group, as Managing Director & CEO of its Investment Banking and Merchant Banking division, the company said in a statement on Thursday. His appointment marks a significant strategic move as the company accelerates its expansion in capital markets and advisory services.

Also Read | 'Haal' Censorship Row: Kerala High Court Reserves Verdict in Malayalam Film Certification Appeal.

The appointment marks a significant step in Arihant Capital's strategy to strengthen its leadership team and expand its footprint in India's competitive financial services sector. With extensive experience in investment banking, capital markets, and corporate advisory, the new MD & CEO is expected to drive innovation, enhance client engagement, and accelerate growth across the division.

Arihant Capital Group has built a strong reputation in wealth management, equity research, and merchant banking services. The addition of seasoned leadership underscores its commitment to delivering value-driven solutions for corporates, investors, and entrepreneurs.

Also Read | 'Dharam Paaji Was Real Essence of Punjab': Badshah Remembers Late Dharmendra, Pays Tribute on Indian Idol 16.

He is a Chartered Accountant with an Executive MBA and an Independent Director certification, Jain has previously served as Chairman & MD at Monal Capital and Executive Director at Centrum Capital, alongside leadership roles within the Aditya Birla Group.

Commenting on the appointment, senior management at Arihant Capital highlighted that the move reflects the company's vision of combining deep industry expertise with forward-looking strategies to meet evolving market demands. The new leadership is expected to play a pivotal role in expanding Arihant's investment banking portfolio, strengthening advisory services, and building long-term client relationships.

With this appointment, Arihant Capital Group reinforces its position as a trusted partner in India's financial ecosystem, poised to deliver sustainable growth and innovative solutions in the years ahead.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)