New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI/PNN): BK Johari Bazar is all set to amp up Delhi's shine with its elite one-stop Bazar. They are bringing the most promising collection of fine artistic pieces to the capital city. The doors to one of India's most luxurious BK Johari Bazar store will open on October 5, marking a grand opening of a lavish retail experience.

BK Johari Bazar is a going to bring the royal traditional jewellery mixed with the touch of modern elegance from the historical 'Johari Bazars' where in ancient India, the royal families of India used to shop. Their forefathers laid the foundation of this jewellery business that ages back to the era of iconic 'Rajputanas' & has been carried down and exceeded for generations. From being the 'Joharis' to the royals of historical India to introducing a one-of-a-kind exclusive Johari Bazar, it has been a beautiful journey of generational expertise. With an accurate knowledge of gold and all precious gemstones paired with a sharp vision, brings the charm of old 'Johari Bazar' to life again. They are introducing a mesmerizing collection of fine jewellery pieces and everything royal from premium watches to silverware. With a mission of keeping India's rich heritage forever alive in our hearts, they pick their pieces with a keen consideration of ancestral values.

From premium watches to the most beautiful collection of jewellery or even beautiful artistic silverware, BK Johari Bazar has it all. The pieces are handpicked and crafted to perfection by the most skillful craftsmen of India. Their precious jewellery collection is a beautiful mix of Kundan, Polki, Gold & Diamond jewellery. The watches come from the most elite brands and the silverware can be picked shining from afar. They are taking the art of gifting to another level with their selective & uniquely made pieces. BK Johari Bazar is the perfect place for wedding shopping or carving the most precious moments with gestures of love. The customers will be ensured of all the genuine markings & certifications since the trust & utmost happiness of their esteemed customers is all that matters to them.

The husband-wife duo behind the concept, Bal Krishan and Kusum Johari stated "We have been dreaming of restoring the royal traditions of embracing fine art but with some novelty. Our forefathers were such talented jewellers, cherished by the royals and that's where our last name 'Johari' originated from. Our standing in the jewellery market is firm for ages and has been carried well by all our previous generations. We are very excited to bring our multi-generational experience & expertise to a contemporary avatar, where people not only get authentic jewellery but also a lavish experience of shopping in the royal Johari Bazar. Our long history of expertise in the jewellery arena makes us the perfect destination for making life-long memories of your wedding shopping. We look forward to serving our customers with the utmost satisfaction, unmatched artistry, and moments to cherish for life. BK Johari Bazar team proposes you to join us on our store opening and delight us with your presence."

Visit the exclusive BK Johari Bazar at E17, Third Floor, South Extention II, New Delhi, 110049 or call 9871343099 or reach out at info@bkjoharibazar.com for further information. To know more about BK Johari, visit www.bkjoharibazar.com

