VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17: Bright Outdoor Media Limited, (BSE - 543831), a leading name in India's out-of-home advertising, has launched three new digital LED billboards in Mumbai in collaboration with its joint venture partner. Adding a total of 1,840 sq. ft. of new OOH advertising space.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Opens Up on Football's GOAT Debate, Says 'Diego Maradona Was a True Hero' (Watch Video).

These new installations are strategically positioned to maximize visibility and engagement at

Kalyan Station West: A 12ft x 8ft LED screen now graces one of busiest railway stations in Mumbai region. Positioned to catch the eyes of thousands of daily commuters, this location offers a prime spot for brands to reach a diverse audience.

Also Read | Today's Wordle Answer, March 17: How To Solve Wordle 1367? Easy Hints, Tips and Strategies To Solve the Word Puzzle Game.

Bandra Station West: Another 16ft x 9ft screen has been installed at Bandra Station West. This location is set to attract local residents, business travellers, and tourists alike, offering significant exposure in a key suburban hub.

Eastern Express Highway: Marking a bold step forward, a massive 40ft x 40ft LED screen has been placed along the Eastern Express Highway. Designed to engage evening commuters traveling from Fort, Dadar, and Mulund towards Thane, this installation promises to capture a wide and varied audience.

This expansion reinforces Bright Outdoors leadership in digital out-of-home advertising. With the launch of these three new digital LED billboards in Mumbai the company now boasts 35 high-impact LED screens across the city. This significant addition not only broadens its advertising portfolio but also sets new benchmarks in dynamic and eco-friendly advertising.

The LED screens deliver vibrant visuals and offer flexible, real-time content updates, enabling brands to communicate engaging messages while maintaining sustainable practices. By carefully selecting high-traffic locations and employing cutting-edge display technology, Bright Outdoor is providing advertisers with unmatched opportunities to connect with consumers in one of India's busiest cities.

As Mumbai continues to evolve into a vibrant hub for business and culture, Bright Outdoor Media Limited remains committed to illuminating the cityscape with innovative and effective advertising solutions.

Commenting on the development, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD of Bright Outdoor Media Limited said, "We are extremely proud to announce the launch of three new digital LED installations in Mumbai, marking another significant milestone in our journey. These additions reflect our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in the digital out-of-home advertising space. By carefully selecting locations that reach diverse audiences, we are providing our clients with even greater opportunities to connect dynamically with consumers.

This expansion is more than just an increase in numbers it reinforces our leadership and deep-rooted presence in the DOOH segment. Our strategic partnership with our joint venture partner has been instrumental in making these developments possible, and together, we are setting new benchmarks in the industry.

At Bright Outdoor Media, we believe that every new installation strengthens our overall network, allowing us to deliver flexible, real-time advertising solutions that truly resonate with the public. We are excited about the future as we continue to light up Mumbai with innovative, impactful advertising that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our clients and audiences alike."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)