NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 5: The Capital Foundation Society, a premier platform for dialogue on issues of national and international importance, conferred the prestigious Vineet Nayyar Technology Award 2025 on C.P. Gurnani, Co-Founder and VC of AIonOS, at its Annual Awards and Lecture held at the India International Centre Auditorium, New Delhi.

Also Read | Tesla Model Y: First Delivery in India Goes to Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.

The award was presented by Hon'ble Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Judge, Supreme Court of India, in the distinguished presence of Justice A.K. Patnaik, who presided over the ceremony.

With a career spanning more than four decades, C.P. Gurnani - fondly known as "CP" - has been recognized as a transformative leader in technology and digital innovation. From leading one of India's most iconic corporate turnarounds to transforming a global enterprise into a digital powerhouse, CP's journey is a playbook in vision, resilience, and execution.

Also Read | Mount Mary Fair 2025 Full Schedule With Important Dates: From Novena To the Octave, Celebrate Bandra Fair in Mumbai To Honour Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount.

Today, as Co-founder and VC of AIonOS, he is channelling this experience into shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence. His vision is bold yet practical -- to make businesses more intelligent, inclusive, and sustainable. Under his leadership, AIonOS is building AI-driven platforms that solve real-world problems and deliver lasting value across industries.

His leadership extends well beyond the boardroom. He has been a strong advocate for education and skilling, playing a pivotal role in founding Plaksha University and serving on the boards of IIM Nagpur, upGrad, and Mahindra University, where he guides programs that bridge industry needs with future-ready learning experiences.

Equally committed to social impact, CP has co-founded Titliyan NGO, and works closely with organizations like the Mohan Foundation and Feeding Hands in Jaipur to empower underprivileged communities and improve community well-being. He also serves on the Board of Directors of the Wadhwani Foundation, supporting global initiatives in entrepreneurship and economic acceleration.

Recognized globally as one of the Top 100 Most Influential Leaders in AI, CP's vision remains clear: technology must work for people, not the other way around.

The Capital Foundation Society honoured him for his distinctive contributions to Technology and Artificial Intelligence, reflecting its mission to celebrate leaders who shape public policy, thought, and practice.

Speaking on the recognition, Gurnani said, "This award is not just a recognition of my journey but also a reaffirmation of my belief that technology must serve people and the planet. The real reward lies in making a difference, one person at a time. What makes this honor truly special is that it carries the name of my dear friend and mentor, Vineet Nayyar. To be recognized through an award that celebrates his legacy is both humbling and deeply personal."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)