The city of Mumbai is gearing up for the Mount Mary Fair, also known as Bandra Fair, at the historic Mount Mary Church or the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount. The Mount Mary Fair in Mumbai is an 8-day-long event to celebrate the birth of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The fair is believed to be 300 years old. The festival begins with Mount Mary Church performing a Novena, nine days of prayer for Mary, which makes it a long affair. As Bandra transforms into a vibrant mix of tradition and festivity, it’s time to check the Mount Mary Fair 2025 full schedule with important dates. From Novena to the Octave, here are the Bandra Fair 2025 start and end dates to celebrate the festival in Mumbai to honour the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount.

Mount Mary Fair 2025 Full Schedule With Important Dates

The Mount Mary Fair starts with a Novena, which is held from September 5 to September 13. Nativity falls on September 8, the Feast falls on September 14, and the Mount Mary Fair Octave is from September 14 to September 21.

Mount Mary Fair 2025 Full Schedule

Mount Mary Fair 2025 Full Schedule (Photo Credits: Mount Mary Fair Website)

Mount Mary Fair History and Significance

Held at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount, the feast celebrates the birth of Mother Mary, a sacred day for Christians worldwide. With its roots going back almost 300 years, legend states that the fair began when fishermen discovered a statue of Mother Mary. It goes that a Koli fisherman dreamt that he would find a statue in the sea. The statue was indeed found floating in the sea, around 1700 and 1760. This was believed to be a miracle by the locals and the Bandra Fair was started to celebrate the event. In 1761, the original statue of the Lady of the Mount was renovated with a child in her arms and was returned to the church.

The Bandra Mount Mary Church is dedicated to Virgin Mary and many believe that praying here might carry along a miracle. The serene atmosphere provides solace to those in search of spiritual rejuvenation. Popular beliefs attached to the Church are that Mother Mary fulfils wishes and heals the sick. Many devotees leave behind wax figures which light up and melt, symbolising parts of their body which are to be healed.

Mount Mary Church began attracting tourists and pilgrims from all the surrounding areas of Bombay city and beyond. During the fair, different stalls are installed selling religious artefacts and festive sweets. With prayers, music, food and tradition blending, Bandra’s Mount Mary Fair remains one of the most iconic cultural festivals of Mumbai.

