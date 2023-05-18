New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Campus Activewear, one of India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brands, announces its collaboration with Umran Malik, India's fastest bowler, for the launch of the Nitrofly range. As a renowned cricketer known for his exceptional performance and unwavering commitment to excellence, Umran Malik brings his expertise and passion for sports to endorse the Campus Nitrofly range. With the tagline 'Why Run When You Can Fly', these high-performance shoes, powered by Nitro Technology, enable users to push their limits and achieve their best performance yet.

Campus Activewear's Nitrofly range is a ground-breaking collection of athletic footwear designed to elevate the performance of active individuals alike. Endorsed by renowned cricketer Umran Malik, these shoes are powered by cutting-edge technology, the revolutionary Nitro Technology, which sets them apart from the competition. With cushioning, responsiveness, and energy transfer, the Nitrofly range empowers wearers to reach new heights in their performance. Just like Umran Malik, Campus Activewear invites all sports enthusiasts and active individuals to experience the next level of performance with the Nitrofly range.

Speaking at the launch of the Nitrofly range, Nikhil Aggarwal, CEO of Campus Activewear said, "We are delighted to partner with Umran Malik for the launch of our Nitrofly range. Umran's exceptional skills as India's fastest bowler perfectly align with our brand's essence of pushing the boundaries and achieving extraordinary performance. With Umran's endorsement, we are confident that Nitrofly will revolutionize the world of athletic footwear. This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to providing our customers with the best possible products that empower them to soar beyond their expectations."

"These shoes are not just ordinary footwear, but gears that provide speed, comfort, and control," highlighted Umran Malik. "Campus Activewear's Nitrofly range, powered by advanced Nitro Technology, takes the overall performance to new heights. Also, it is not just about style, but about performance and excellence, and the Nitrofly range epitomizes that philosophy," added Umran Malik.

With the Nitrofly range, Campus Activewear continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation and providing consumers with high-quality activewear that empowers them to achieve their fitness and performance goals. The collaboration with Umran Malik reaffirms the brand's unwavering commitment to continuously pursue excellence in delivering performance-driven products for valued customers to maintain an active lifestyle. The Nitrofly collection will be available in select retail stores and brand's website - www.campusshoes.com.

Campus is India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brand in terms of value and volume in Fiscal 2021. In 2005, Mr. Hari Krishan Agarwal with his acumen, skill and innovative thinking, started a never-to-end revolution in the footwear industry with Campus Activewear. Today, the flagship brand ''Campus'' has emerged as the biggest domestic sports and athleisure footwear brand in India that offers a diverse product portfolio for the entire family. With the changing market dynamics, Campus sustained its focus on product design and innovation by facilitating access to the latest global trends and styles through fashion forward approach. With over 19000+ multi-brand retail stores, over 200 company's exclusive outlets, website (campusshoes.com) and amongst one of the top brands available on e-commerce portals, Campus secured its pan India presence while capturing the imagination of millions of people across Omni-channel platforms. The brand offers multiple choices across styles, colour palettes, price points and an attractive product value proposition making Campus, an aspirational brand especially for - young adults, everyday performers and fashionistas. Strengthening the brand's leadership position in India, Campus recently got listed in May 2022.

