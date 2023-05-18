Kolkata Knight Riders have found some form late into the ongoing IPL 2023. After losing 5 out of their first 7 games, they won 4 out of their next 6 including a big win against CSK at Chepauk last Sunday. After the match, during the interview with the broadcaster, KKR captain Nitish Rana clearly made his unhappiness regarding the pitch at Eden Gardens clear. He said, "Every team gets home advantage, except KKR". KKR thrives on their strength of their spinners like Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy and Suyash Sharma and it can't be said that spinners got a lot of purchase from the Eden Gardens surface this season. It has small dimensions and a true bounce wicket which gives some purchase for the seam bowlers and some skiddy bounce too, but it has turned out majorly a good boundary hitting venue which clearly did not suit KKR's style of play. The pitch curator of Eden Gardens, who has been at the receiving end of this 'Unhappiness' has reportedly refused to co-operate with KKR on this matter. 'Every Team Has Home Advantage Except KKR', Says Kolkata Knight Riders Skipper Nitish Rana After Win Over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023.

Eden Gardens pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee told The Indian Express that he is not bound to produce wickets as per the directions of the home team. “IPL is not played on home advantage, and the captain may say anything he wants,” Mukherjee said. “Does IPL have a clause where it is written that pitches have to be produced according to the wishes of the IPL franchise?” According to Mukherjee, changing the nature of the surface for a two-month tournament like IPL is not conducive. “There are a lot of problems which I cannot talk about, and changing the pitch for KKR is not easy,” said the pitch curator. “Look at other IPL teams, like RCB and DC; they do not talk or complain about home advantage. They play on what is provided to them,” Mukherjee added. Nitish Rana Fined Rs 24 Lakh for Maintaining Slow-over Rate, Watch KKR Captain Involve in Heated Argument With Umpire During IPL 2023 Match Against CSK.

Although CAB officials have refused to comment on the same, some KKR officials have made their dissent clear to the The Indian Express. Spin has always been the strength of KKR since their first title in 2012 and they have been the home of players like Shakib-al-Hasan. Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Brad Hogg and other crafty spinners and it is not easy to change a successful style of play in a highly competitive tournament like IPL. With fans demanding KKR to shift their home venue from next season, it will be an interesting wait to see the next Venky Mysore and his team takes.

