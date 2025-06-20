New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Eutelsat announces a Contemplated capital increase of Euro 1.35 billion, anchored by key reference shareholders, to secure the execution of long-term strategic vision.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder & Chairman, Bharti Enterprises & Co-Chairman Eutelsat Group, "I am delighted that under the leadership of President Macron, the French state has decided to back Eutelsat as the European Space Champion and increased its shareholding by injecting a sizeable investment into the company."

He added, "We are also thrilled to welcome the French armed forces ministry, DGA, partnership with Eutelsat in a long term Euro 1B contract to reserve capacity on Eutelsat's low-Earth orbit OneWeb constellation for its mission critical needs."

Eutelsat is one of only two global operators with active commercial LEO (Low Earth Orbit) fleets and with a clear differentiation, being the only one exclusively focused on the B2B and B2G markets.

The LEO revolution, both technological and industrial, has brought satellite communications into a new era, delivering affordable and ubiquitous connectivity at scale, with unprecedented customer experience for satcoms.

This unlocks a huge market potential, from bridging the digital divide across all customer segments on a global basis, to unlocking numerous new use cases, such as mobility over land, sea and air.

Barriers to entry into LEO - in particular access to, and the requirement to share spectrum secured by Eutelsat - mean only a limited number of players will participate in the massive growth ahead, creating compelling conditions for value creation.

Eutelsat is uniquely positioned to capture this market opportunity, thanks to its legacy, fully-invested high cash-flow generating GEO business, its operational scale, commercial momentum, and targeted focus on professional and institutional use cases.

Since its acquisition of OneWeb, it has expanded its coverage - now expected to be fully achieved in calendar year-end 2026, secured regulatory approvals in many addressable markets, developed its distribution network and improved its offer with consistent service levels, as evidenced by a backlog of Euro 3.7bn revenues, mostly coming from Connectivity.

As the only European operator with a fully operational LEO network, Eutelsat is positioned to play a strategic role in supporting critical sectors such as military communications, cyber-resilience, and secure government connectivity, fully aligned with European Union and NATO objectives for strategic autonomy.

The landmark 10-year framework agreement announced earlier this week with France's Ministry of the Armed Forces, aimed at strengthening the integration of civilian and military assets (Nexus program), for a maximum amount of EUR1 billion, illustrates the strategic role of the LEO constellation in France's model for sovereign defense and space communications.

Moreover, with its role as the largest private investor in the European Union's IRIS2 (Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnectivity and Security by Satellite) program, the public-private partnership aiming to build a multi-orbit constellation delivering secure communication services to the EU and its Member States, Eutelsat confirms its status as a central player in assuring Europe's space and connectivity sovereignty.

Prior to the approval of the Reserved Capital Increase by Eutelsat's shareholders, the APE will acquire the shares of the Company currently held by Bpifrance Participations, at a price per share equal to the subscription price of the Reserved Capital Increase. Consequently, the Board member representing Bpifrance Participations would be replaced by a representative of the French State.

On the back of the forthcoming capital increase, Eutelsat would reduce its leverage to c. 2.5x4 by year-end FY'2025-26, and would be well placed to tap debt capital markets, raise export credit financing and extend its bank debt maturities in order to fully cover the financing needs of its medium-term plan. (ANI)

