As the moon sighting confirmed the start of Ramadan 2026 in Saudi Arabia, UAE and several other countries, millions of Muslims are observing their first fast, also known as Roza, today, February 18. Central to the Ramadan fasting observance are the daily rituals of Sehri (the pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (the sunset meal), both of which are traditionally accompanied by specific supplications known as duas. Scroll down to know Ramadan Iftar Dua in English and Sehri Dua.

The pre-dawn meal, or Sehri, provides the physical and spiritual sustenance needed for the day ahead. While the intention (niyyah) is primarily an act of the heart, many Muslims recite a specific prayer to formalize their commitment to the fast. Ramadan Kareem 2026 Greetings, Ramadan Mubarak Wishes, Happy Ramadan Messages and Images.

Arabic: وَبِصَوْمِ غَدٍ نَّوَيْتُ مِنْ شَهْرِ رَمَضَانَ

Transliteration: Wa bisawmi ghadin nawaitu min shahri Ramadhan

English Translation: "I intend to keep the fast for tomorrow in the month of Ramadan."

Islamic scholars note that this intention should be made before the first light of dawn (Fajr). It serves as a reminder that the act of abstaining from food and drink is a dedicated act of worship rather than just a physical challenge.

Ramadan Iftar Dua in English

At sunset, the fast is traditionally broken—often with dates and water—following the Sunnah (practice) of Prophet Muhammad. The moment of Iftar is considered a highly spiritual time when supplications are especially encouraged.

There are two widely recognized prayers for this moment:

1 - The General Supplication

This is the most common prayer recited before taking the first bite:

Arabic: اللَّهُمَّ اِنِّى لَكَ صُمْتُ وَبِكَ امنْتُ وَعَلَيْكَ تَوَكَّلتُ وَ عَلى رِزْقِكَ اَفْطَرْتُ

Transliteration: Allahumma inni laka sumtu wa bika aamantu wa alayka tawakkaltu wa ala rizq-ika-aftartu

English Translation: "O Allah! I fasted for You and I believe in You and I put my trust in You and I break my fast with Your sustenance."

2 - The Prophetic Supplication

Many also recite this authentic dua after the first sip of water, acknowledging the physical relief of ending the fast:

Arabic: ذَهَبَ الظَّمَأُ وَابْتَلَّتِ الْعُرُوقُ وَثَبَتَ الأَجْرُ إِنْ شَاءَ اللَّهُ

Transliteration: Dhahabaz Zama’u wab tallatil uruqoo wa thabbatal ajru inshaAllah

English Translation: "Thirst has gone, the veins are moistened, and the reward is sure, if Allah wills."

The timing for these prayers shifts daily based on the position of the sun. In 2026, those in the Northern Hemisphere will experience a "winter Ramadan," resulting in shorter fasting hours compared to the summer months. Ramadan 2026 Guide: Full List of What Breaks Your Fast and What Doesn't.

Exact Sehri and Iftar times vary by city. Residents are encouraged to check local mosque calendars or mobile applications for precise daily timings to ensure their fasts begin and end at the correct moments.

