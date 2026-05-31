Business News | Centre Asks States to Speed Up Legal Metrology Reforms to Ease Business Compliance

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): The Centre has asked states and Union Territories to expedite the implementation of legal metrology reforms, including the shift from a licensing regime to a registration-based system for businesses dealing in weights and measures, as part of efforts to reduce compliance burden and improve ease of doing business while safeguarding consumer interests.

According to the statement released by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, the implementation of Legal Metrology Reforms in the Northern States of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Ladakh was reviewed as a part of a series of regional reviews being undertaken across the country.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: How a New 5-Level Fitment Formula Could Transform Government Salaries.

Legal metrology laws regulate weights, measures and packaged commodities to ensure consumers receive the correct quantity of goods and services. Recent reforms seek to simplify compliance for businesses through easier registration procedures, expanded self-verification mechanisms and reduced penalties for first-time procedural violations, while retaining strict action against fraud and tampering.

The review meeting is held to facilitate implementation of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026 and recommendations of the High-Level Committee (HLC) on regulatory reforms. The meeting was chaired by Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Govt of India.

Also Read | Mass Suicide in MP: Woman and 3 Minor Daughters Die After Consuming Pesticide in Shahdol.

During the meeting, senior officers of the Department interacted with Controllers and Legal Metrology officers of participating States and UTs to review progress on key reforms aimed at reducing compliance burden, improving Ease of Doing Business and creating a more trust-based regulatory framework while safeguarding consumer interests, the release stated.

A major focus of the discussions was the replacement of the existing licensing regime with a registration-based system for manufacturers, dealers and repairers of weights and measures.

States were advised that the intent of the reform is not merely to replace the word "licence" with "registration" but to fundamentally simplify the regulatory process. Registrations are to be granted automatically on submission of prescribed documents, thereby reducing delays and making it easier for businesses to operate within the legal framework.

The Department also reviewed the implementation of the newly introduced "Improvement Notice" mechanism under the Jan Vishwas reforms. The provision seeks to encourage voluntary compliance by providing an opportunity to rectify first-time procedural violations before penal action is initiated. The reform is expected to reduce unnecessary litigation and foster a more compliance-orientated regulatory environment.

Verification and stamping of weights and measures was another key area of discussion. States were informed about the expansion of the Government Approved Test Centre (GATC) framework and the growing role of self-verification and third-party verification mechanisms. The Department urged States and UTs to notify their GATC Rules at the earliest and bring more categories of weighing and measuring instruments under the GATC framework to improve the availability of verification services and reduce turnaround time for businesses.

The meeting also reviewed progress relating to digitisation initiatives, including the e-Maap portal, capacity building of Legal Metrology officers and measures for strengthening verification infrastructure across the country. States shared updates on amendments to their Enforcement Rules and steps being taken to align their regulatory frameworks with the recent reforms.

The Department reiterated that while procedural compliances are being simplified and regulatory processes are being made more industry-friendly, there will be no compromise on consumer protection. Strict action against fraud, tampering and deliberate violations affecting consumers will continue under the Legal Metrology framework.

The ongoing regional consultations reflect the Government's commitment to working closely with States and UTs to build a modern, transparent and efficient Legal Metrology ecosystem that promotes Ease of Doing Business, encourages voluntary compliance and strengthens consumer confidence across the country. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)