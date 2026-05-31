Mass Suicide in MP: Woman and 3 Minor Daughters Die After Consuming Pesticide in Shahdol

Shahdol/Bhopal, May 31: In a heart-wrenching incident that has shocked the entire region, a 32-year-old woman allegedly killed herself and her three minor daughters by consuming pesticide on late Saturday evening in Hirwar village under the Papaundh police station jurisdiction in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district. The deceased have been identified as Anita Singh and her daughters—seven-year-old Ritika, four-year-old Krishna Kumari, and two-year-old Arpita, police officials said.

All four succumbed to poisoning while undergoing treatment at a local hospital, turning the quiet village into a scene of profound grief and mourning. According to preliminary police investigations, Anita Singh lived alone with her three children in Hirwar village. Her husband, a professional driver, worked in another state to support the family financially. Anita sustained the household through daily wage labour, often struggling to make ends meet. Surat 'Mass Suicide': Family of Seven Die by Suicide in Surat, Investigation Underway, Say Police (Watch Video).

Villagers described the family as ordinary, with no visible signs of distress in the days leading up to the incident. Anita reportedly consumed the pesticide first and then apparently forced her young daughters to ingest it as well. As the poison took effect, the family began losing consciousness.

In a moment of partial recovery, one of the daughters managed to speak to neighbouring residents, telling them that her mother had given them all a “bitter medicine.” Alarmed by the child’s revelation, neighbours and relatives immediately rushed the four victims to the nearest hospital. Despite the medical team’s best efforts, the toxic substance had already spread through their systems. Anita Singh passed away first, followed by her three innocent daughters one after another. Bengaluru Family Mass Suicide Attempt: 2 Dead as Man Slits Throats of Mother, Sister, and Nephew.

The simultaneous loss of four family members has left the village enveloped in stunned silence. Police have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter. Officers are examining possible underlying reasons, such as financial hardship, mental health issues, or domestic problems that may have driven Anita to take this extreme step. No suicide note has been recovered so far. This tragic case has once again highlighted the urgent need for mental health awareness and stronger support systems for rural women facing economic and emotional challenges in India.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 08:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).