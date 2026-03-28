PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28: Chamelidevi Flour Mills Limited (Chamelidevi, The Company) is an agro-processing company engaged in the manufacturing of wheat-based food products, including atta, maida, rawa, suji and bran, has received approval for its Draft Red Herring Prospectus, marking a significant step toward its Initial Public Offering.

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The company plans to issue 58,20,000 fresh equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each. As the company moves forward with its IPO plans, the capital raised will be utilized Setting up additional facility for chakki Atta and manufacturing facility for Daliya and Kesariya Rawa/Suji Plant with storage silo, Working Capital Requirement and General Corporate Purposes. This strategic allocation will help enhance operational efficiency, support growth initiatives, and strengthen the company's financial position.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited & MUFG Intime India Private Limited is Registrar to the Issue.

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About Chamelidevi Flour Mills Limited:Chamelidevi Flour Mills Limited (Chamelidevi, The Company) is an agro-processing company engaged in the manufacturing of wheat-based food products, including atta, maida, rawa, suji, and bran. The Company operates an integrated flour milling facility located at the Nimrani Food Processing Park in Madhya Pradesh, with an installed capacity of 85,000 metric tonnes per annum. Its operations span raw material procurement, in-house milling, quality control, packaging, and distribution.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

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