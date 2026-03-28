Thiruvananthapuram, March 28: The Kerala State Lottery Department is conducting the high-stakes draw for the Summer Bumper BR-108 lottery today, March 28. The draw will take place at 2 PM at the Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Summer Bumper BR-108 lottery features a massive first prize of INR 10 crore. As one of the most anticipated seasonal draws of the year, the event saw record-breaking ticket sales across the state, particularly in the Palakkad and Thrissur districts.

The live draw of Kerala's Summer Bumper BR-108 weekly lottery will commence at 2:00 PM under the supervision of government officials. While the full list of winners will be uploaded in PDF format, the primary prize winners for the BR-108 series are expected to be out soon. It is worth noting that individual tickets for this bumper draw (Summer Bumper BR-108) were priced at INR 250, inclusive of GST. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's lucky draw. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Suvarna Keralam SK-46 Lottery Result of 27.03.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Watch Kerala's Summer Bumper BR-108 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

Participants of Kerala's Summer Bumper BR-108 weekly lottery are encouraged to verify their ticket numbers against the official results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Digital copies of the result chart can be accessed through official portals such as keralalotteries.com and lotteryagent.kerala.gov.in. Kerala lottery players can also watch the online telecast of the Summer Bumper BR-108 lottery, which has been provided above.

Winners of today's Kerala lottery have a 30-day window to claim their prizes. For amounts exceeding INR 1 lakh, winners must surrender their original tickets to the Director of State Lotteries with valid identity proof (Aadhaar or PAN card) and a bank-attested photograph. The Summer Bumper lottery (Summer Bumper BR-108) is part of Kerala's robust seasonal lottery calendar, which includes the iconic Onam and Vishu bumpers. Shillong Teer Result Today, March 28, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 01:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).