Mumbai, March 28: Hyundai Motor India has announced a price revision for its popular compact SUV, the Venue, effective from March 2026. The price adjustment comes only months after the model’s updated launch in November 2025, with costs increasing by between INR 5,000 and INR 20,000 across select petrol and diesel variants. Despite these hikes, the entry-level pricing for the range remains competitive, starting at INR 7.99 lakh and extending to INR 15.51 million (ex-showroom).

The decision to adjust the price list reflects broader industry trends where manufacturers balancing rising input costs with market demand. The Venue continues to be a cornerstone of Hyundai’s Indian portfolio, offering a variety of powertrain options including naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel engines to cater to a diverse buyer base. 2027 Honda City Facelift Spied Testing Ahead of Launch; Check Expected Features and Specifications.

Hyundai Venue Petrol Variant Price Changes

The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol manual engine, which produces 88 hp and 114 Nm of torque, saw the most significant individual price jump. The HX5 trim has been increased by INR 20,000, bringing its new price to INR 9.55 lakh from the previous INR 9.35 lakh. However, the base HX2 variant remains unchanged at INR 8.00 lakh, ensuring the entry point for petrol buyers stays accessible.

For those opting for the more powerful 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (120 hp and 172 Nm), the price increases are more moderate. The HX5 DCT and HX6 DCT variants have both seen a rise of INR 9,000, now retailing at INR 10.90 lakh and INR 12.16 lakh respectively. The HX8 DCT trim received a marginal hike of INR 5,000, moving to INR 12.99 lakh. Notably, the sporty N Line models have not been affected by this round of revisions.

Hyundai Venue Diesel Variant Adjustments

The diesel lineup, powered by the 1.5-litre engine delivering 116 hp and 250 Nm of torque, has seen a uniform increase across most mid-range trims. The HX2, HX5, HX5 AT, and HX7 variants have all increased by INR 8,000. Under the new structure, the diesel HX2 starts at INR 9.87 lakh, while the HX7 is priced at INR 12.69 lakh.

Hyundai has chosen to protect the pricing of its top-tier diesel models during this cycle. The high-specification HX8 AT and HX10 AT variants remain steady at INR 13.69 lakh and INR 15.51 lakh. This strategy likely aims to keep the premium, feature-loaded versions attractive to buyers who are already investing significantly in the segment.

Market Competition and Impact for Buyers

The price revision occurs in one of the most contested segments in the Indian automotive market. The Hyundai Venue faces stiff competition from rivals such as the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and the Maruti Brezza. While the base models retain their value proposition for budget-conscious consumers, the increased cost of mid-spec diesel and turbo-DCT options may influence those looking for specific performance configurations. Kia EV2 Launched in Global Market; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Hyundai continues to position the Venue as a tech-forward choice, featuring Level 2 ADAS on higher trims and a 10.25-inch touchscreen interface. Prospective buyers are encouraged to consult local dealerships for exact on-road quotations, as final prices will vary across different cities due to local taxes and insurance requirements.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 01:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).