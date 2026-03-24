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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 24: HyperBridge Digital (hyperbridge.digital), an enterprise technology and digital growth advisory firm with offices in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Dubai, today announced its complete group portfolio -- a 32-platform ecosystem powered by a unified AI backbone serving over 200 clients including Sony, Samsung, Pioneer, Nikon, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Sigma, DJI, CavinKare, GRT, TVS, Velammal, and Agaram Foundation across consumer electronics, automotive, imaging & drones, FMCG, jewellery, education, and media verticals worldwide.

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Founded by CEO KR -- widely recognised as the father of Indian live chat operations, having pioneered chat-to-revenue engines in 2010 before Flipkart and other major e-commerce players adopted live chat -- alongside CTO CS, CFO Raja Prabhu CA, and COO Indra Bala, HyperBridge operates a Fractional CMO/CTO/CFO/COO advisory model paired with proprietary AI infrastructure. The group's intelligence layer, Kynetra AI, runs 175+ autonomous agents across 50+ business domains through what the company calls the Kynetra Cognitive Grid Engine.

KR's background is unusually diverse for a technology CEO. Beyond pioneering conversational commerce in India, he has worked personally with senior law enforcement officers -- including top cops at the state and central level -- to help solve critical criminal cases, leading directly to IntelWeave, the group's crime tracking intelligence platform. He is also a hands-on content producer -- a Creative Director who has personally overseen reels, short films, and commercial video productions from concept to final cut -- which drove the creation of The Reel Factory (now serving Sony, Samsung, and DJI) and ContentBridge, the creator collaboration SaaS platform. His direct witness of India's agrarian crisis led to HOPE108, a registered Public Welfare Trust serving farmer issues at scale through GreenGrid and PalmGuard. And his deep personal engagement with spiritual practice and contemplative traditions led to HOPE108 Life Sciences, the group's spiritual transformation ecosystem powered by ATMAN AI -- a venture born from KR's conviction that ancient wisdom deserves modern technology infrastructure.

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"Every platform in this group started because I personally hit a wall that no existing tool could solve," said KR. "I built a chat engine in 2010, IntelWeave from real crime investigations, The Reel Factory from real sets, HOPE108 from real farmer struggles, and HOPE108 Life Sciences from real spiritual practice. That's not a product strategy -- that's a life."

CFO Raja Prabhu CA is the brain behind HyperBridge's entire finance layer -- designing the compliance and regulatory architecture that powers LexOS India (the group's AI-powered legal and compliance operating system targeting India's ₹70,000 Crore compliance market), ComplianceOS, and the financial governance frameworks embedded across the portfolio.

The 32-platforms are organised across ten pillars: AI Infrastructure (Kynetra AI, Quantum OS, AIGrid SDK), Enterprise SaaS (Kynetra, AdCortex, LexOS India, ComplianceOS, InfraVault OS,

LearnOS, CROS, iPaaS, IntelWeave, PlateLogic, GovernanceOS, TransportOS, Axon CRM), Commerce & Retail (PC Builder Commerce OS, NanoPixels, Metal Marvel, The Value Store), Content & Media (The Reel Factory, ContentBridge), Heritage & Culture (Charminar Mehfil), Public Welfare (HOPE108 Trust, GreenGrid, PalmGuard), Spiritual Transformation (HOPE108 Life Sciences), Global Ventures (PNPC Global, TravelX, InvestX), Venture Building (Spinex), and Advisory Services.

Every platform ships under the unified Kynetra Design System and shares the same enterprise-grade architecture -- enabling a lean team to deliver across verticals that would typically require separate companies.

The group is currently pursuing Kynetra AI general availability, LexOS India launch with a ₹150 Cr ARR target, HOPE108 Trust's national farmer welfare expansion, HOPE108 Life Sciences dual-market launch, and with 100+ ventures in the incubation pipeline -- including an 8-app SaaS suite (RideOS AI, CyclePay, VoltGuard, GridMesh, PedalHealth, CycleVerse, FleetPulse, CarbonLedger) being developed with JBC (30+ stores, ₹36 Cr turnover).

ABOUT HYPERBRIDGE DIGITALHyperBridge Digital (hyperbridge.digital) is a Chennai-based enterprise technology group with offices in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Dubai operating 32 AI-powered platforms across ten pillars, serving 200+ clients globally including Sony, Samsung, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Sigma, DJI, CavinKare, GRT, TVS, Velammal, and Agaram Foundation. HOPE108 operates as a Public Welfare Trust for farmer empowerment; HOPE108 Life Sciences is the spiritual transformation arm. Founded by CEO KR, CTO CS, CFO Raja Prabhu CA, and COO Indra Bala.

Website: https://hyperbridge.digital | Contact: kr@hyperbridge.digital

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