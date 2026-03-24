In a significant move to standardise match-day operations and protect playing surfaces, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released an updated set of guidelines for the Indian Premier League 2026. The new "Do’s and Don'ts," communicated to all ten franchises ahead of the season opener on 28 March, focus on pitch preservation and the professional conduct of players and support staff. When is IPL 2026 Starting?.

The directives represent a tightening of existing protocols as the league prepares for an expanded 84-match schedule, requiring higher maintenance standards for stadium infrastructure.

Prohibition of Match-Day Training

The most notable change for the 2026 season is the official ban on practice sessions on the main square on match days. This includes a strict prohibition on fitness tests being conducted on the match pitch. The BCCI has stated that the main square must remain clear of all training activity on the day of a game to ensure the surface is in optimal condition for the broadcast. List of Players Who Preferred IPL 2026 Over PSL.

To accommodate team preparations, the following training infrastructure rules have been established:

Net Sessions: Teams are restricted to two nets in the designated practice area.

Range-Hitting: Only one side-wicket on the main square may be used for range-hitting, and this is permitted only on non-match days.

Shared Venues: At stadiums where both competing teams practice simultaneously, they must use separate wickets on either side of the square. Teams are strictly forbidden from moving into nets or using wickets vacated early by their opponents.

Mandatory Transport and Family Protocols

The BCCI has also formalised transport regulations to ensure punctuality and security. All players and support staff are now required to travel to the stadium in the official team bus for both practice sessions and matches. Independent travel to the ground is no longer permitted.

Furthermore, new restrictions apply to the families of players and staff:

Venue Access: Family members and friends are prohibited from entering the field of play or the dressing rooms during practice sessions.

Designated Areas: Guests must remain in specific hospitality areas and are required to travel in separate vehicles rather than the team bus.

Professional Standards and Presentation Attire

To maintain the league's global image, the BCCI has introduced a "professional attire" policy for official ceremonies. Players and support staff are strictly forbidden from wearing sleeveless jerseys or slippers (including sandals/flip-flops) during post-match presentations.

Additionally, players are instructed not to sit in front of LED advertising boards or hit balls toward them during warm-ups to prevent damage to expensive equipment. The guidelines also mandate that any changes to jersey numbers must be reported to the league at least 24 hours in advance.

Operational Constraints and Pitch Access

The updated guidelines also address the preparation period leading up to the tournament. No practice sessions are allowed on the main square four days prior to a franchise's first home game of the season.

During the tournament, the number of accredited support staff allowed in the dugout remains capped at 12. This group must include a designated team doctor, with all other staff members required to remain in the dressing room or designated viewing areas.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 01:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).