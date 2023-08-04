SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 4: Ahmedabad-based Textile and Petrochemical major Chiripal Group, with a significant presence in the infrastructure and Education sectors, recently hosted an extraordinary motivational session titled "Shark Tales" featuring the renowned serial entrepreneur, Aman Gupta, the visionary founder of BOAT Lifestyle, and one of the sharks from Shark Tank India. The event aimed to ignite the entrepreneurial spirit within young minds and inspire them to take bold steps in their careers. The session witnessed the enthusiastic participation of staff and students from Shanti Business School and Shanti Asiatic School, along with the senior leadership team from the Chiripal Group and various startup entrepreneurs from Gujarat.

It was also the occasion of Shanti Business School’s foundation day; the higher education initiative of the Chiripal group started on July 30, 2023, which was the 14th Birth Anniversary of the B School.

India, being the fifth-largest economy in the world and rapidly advancing towards claiming the third position, stands at a crucial juncture. To attain the ambitious target of becoming a $5 Trillion economy by 2025, the nation requires a surge of entrepreneurs who can drive growth and innovation. Recognizing this need, Chiripal Group took the initiative to organize the "Shark Tales" session, which sought to empower and nurture the entrepreneurial potential of the students.

The session revolved around sharing the inspirational journey of Aman Gupta, a trailblazer in the business world who founded the immensely successful BOAT brand. His entrepreneurial triumphs, challenges, and insights served as a catalyst for the young attendees, encouraging them to dream big and take calculated risks.

Addressing the audience at Shark Tales, Aman Gupta stated, "Empowering the youth to embrace entrepreneurship is the key to unlocking boundless innovation and growth. The younger generation is much smarter, and I believe that nurturing their passion, providing mentorship, and fostering a resilient spirit will fuel a generation of fearless entrepreneurs, shaping a brighter future for all," said Aman Gupta, Co-founder of Boat.

Ronak Chiripal, Promoter of Chiripal Group stated, "Every young individual has the potential to become a successful entrepreneur. Entrepreneurship is the journey of turning dreams into reality, fuelled by passion, perseverance, and the courage to embrace uncertainty."

Dr Neha Sharma, Director of Shanti Business School, said, "Entrepreneurial Spirit is not just about starting a new venture; in a larger context, it's about being a solution provider, believing in oneself, innovation, and resilience. Entrepreneurship is a life skill."

The Shark Tales session proved to be a transformative experience for the students, as they soaked in valuable lessons and were motivated to harness their creativity, innovation, and determination in pursuit of entrepreneurial excellence. Chiripal Group remains committed to fostering such initiatives that contribute to the growth and prosperity of the nation by nurturing the next generation of visionary leaders.

Chiripal Group is a leading business conglomerate with a diverse portfolio of ventures, making significant contributions to various sectors of the Indian economy. With a strong commitment to excellence, innovation, and social responsibility, the Group continues to create a positive impact on society and empower the nation's growth.

