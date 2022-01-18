Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cimpress understands that everyone has multiple responsibilities to fulfill while providing a comfortable life for their families.

However, given the societal construct, the domestic responsibilities often fall in the plate of women. Some manage to balance both the worlds, professional as well as personal, but some have to prioritize personal.

Also Read | EPIC Partners With DistroTV; Channel’s Popular Shows Now Available to International Audience.

Cimpress salutes all such women who make their houses as home. As a token of gratitude, Cimpress India has rolled out Back to Work program for women who may have taken a sabbatical for any reason but now want to re-ignite their career life. The program has been designed to create a re-entry route for women with the best of learning opportunities based on their previous expertise and experience in the domains across Software Development and Design.

Under this program, the candidates will be able to maintain the right work-life balance with remote work options and flexible working hours enabling to get back to the work-routine faster. This will not only be an opportunity to develop new skills, forge new relationships, interact with the subject matter experts but could also lead to full-time opportunities with Cimpress India.

Also Read | India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Paarl.

On the launch, Kara Hecker, Director, Product Management, said, "We understand how daunting it may be for you to return to work after a break, especially in the fast-paced world we are living in. But we are here to support you during the transition; Cimpress is a diverse and inclusive organisation and with this program, we aim to further cultivate a work environment that allows women to find opportunities and encourage them re-build their careers."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)