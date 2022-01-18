EPIC, the flagship channel from the house of IN10 Media Network, has strategically allied with numerous partners over the years to further its global presence. The latest partner to onboard is DistroTV, a streaming television platform and a division of the California-based media technology company DistroScale. EPIC, IN10 Media’s Infotainment Channel, All Set To Enter Metaverse Future With a Brand Makeover.

As per the partnership, the 24x7 infotainment channel, which caters to different genres like food, travel, history among others in the non-fiction category that aspires to imbibe the diversity of India, is available to the international audience of the UK and Europe. Viewers will have access to popular titles like Regiment Diaries, Ekaant, Umeed India, Tyhohaar Ki Thaali, and many others.

On 16th December 2021, EPIC had announced a brand revamp with a new tagline – Soche Se Aage – and a slew of new programs with a launch of Lakshya 1971: Vayu Sena Ke Veer Yoddha and the third season of its legacy show Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyaan. The coming month will see many more launches from the channel.

Commenting on the partnership, Adita Jain, Senior AVP – Acquisition & Distribution, IN10 Media Network said, “EPIC’s commitment towards providing diverse and premium content to its viewers continues to grow. Today's audiences want content at the ease of a click and by partnering with DistroTV, we will be able to distribute our massive content library to different geographies. We are glad to have DistroTV as our partner in our growth journey.”

“It is our constant mission to thoughtfully continue to expand our content library so that we may provide our growing and diverse global audience of viewers with free-to-stream shows and titles that reflect their unique interest and passions,” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV. “We are thrilled to partner with EPIC and work together to embrace our like-minded missions.” ShowBox, IN10 Media Network, Revamps Brand Identity To Connect With Energetic Young India; Unveils New Logo.

“We launched DistroTV Desi last year for this very reason,” said Rajesh Nair, Vice President of Business Development & Content Acquisition at DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV. “So that southeast Asian audiences, who far too often get overlooked by mainstream media platforms, can tune into their favorite channels and enjoy free-to-stream content without the hassle or barriers. We are excited to distribute EPIC’s incredible content library to our global viewers and provide communities near and far with the types of content they crave.”

Viewers can enjoy the content by downloading DistroTV on their favourite streaming devices or SMART TVs or watch it on the web, details at www.distro.tv/desi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2022 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).