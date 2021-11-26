Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cityfurnish, India's leading furniture and home appliances rental company, announced the launch of its furniture subscription service - "CityMax" - a subscription service that provides subscribers all the furniture and appliances they need for their home in one place and at a single subscription fee.

The brand has rocked the Indian furniture market with 'CityMax' and intends to transform how the segment thinks about its products. Consumers all across the country build up their houses gradually, adding furniture piece by piece, frequently sacrificing the quality of life they had at the time. CityMax enables them to avoid these interrupted and restricted purchases by subscribing to anything they desire at a single subscription.

CityMax is a full furniture and appliance subscription package that allows customers to furnish their homes all at once at an affordable subscription. The subscription charge is paid in advance for the whole term, and one may even choose no-cost EMI. There are presently four CityMax plans to select from, fees of each can be paid in 6 months or yearly.

Studio Plan works out for just Rs 3599/month and has 9 products. 1 BHK Plan is Rs 3999, including 10 products. They have 2 BHK and 3 BHK plans, which cost Rs 4999 per month for 13 products and Rs 5999 per month for 16 products, respectively. The plans are designed so that they cover everything to build a comfortable living.

Subscription

It is simple to sign up for the plan. Only need to pick preferred tenure and plan, as well as the items. Products will be delivered within 4 working days of payment and KYC completion.

The process is straightforward and also allows to return or extend chosen plan. It includes a 45-day trial period for clients to swap and check out furnishings before making a decision. As an annual subscription, customers can give their homes a fresh look each year or replace their furnishings as their lives or living preferences change.

The subscription service is currently available in Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Hyderabad.

"We wanted to provide flexibility and affordability to our users. The way we do that is that we provide them with a furniture rental subscription plan that you can pay at affordable rates. One can select items by packages, or by combos, or can select it individually as well," said Neerav Jain, founder of Cityfurnish.

"An average Indian shifts between jobs every 18 to 24 months. That does not resonate with their lifestyle. Because if they're looking for something flexible and affordable, buying does not solve that problem," he added, stating that buying everything every single time that a person moves is not practical. And with the idea of making people's lives more comfortable while keeping affordability in mind, Cityfurnish has launched complete furnishing plans with CityMax, where people can rent furniture and home appliances for their home in one place and at a single subscription fee.

The Indian furniture rental industry is presently worth around $1-1.5 billion, and it is predicted to expand by $700-750 million by 2022-2023.

Millennials and Gen Zs now seek solutions that provide ease and flexibility while still providing exceptional value for money. Cityfurnish recognizes this and has adjusted its solutions to meet these generational demands. Cityfurnish is reinventing B2C commerce and investing extensively in technology-first solutions to drive the shift in the furniture subscription and shared economy market.

