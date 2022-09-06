New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): The status of 20 non-operational captive and commercial coal blocks of Jharkhand was reviewed by the Ministry of Coal.

It was observed that about 3 to 4 coal blocks in the state will get mine opening permission and coal production will start from four coal blocks during this financial year, a Ministry of Coal statement said on Tuesday.

"The Ministry of Coal appreciated the improvement in the overall status of non-operational coal blocks of Jharkhand and the assistance provided by the State mining and forest department," the statement said.

Meanwhile, production of coal from captive and commercial coal blocks of Jharkhand is likely to be about 37.3 million tonne in 2022-23 against 17.72 million tonne in 2021-22, a 110.4 per cent increase.

So far in 2022-23, coal production achieved from all blocks during 2022-23 is 43.93 million tonne, which is 57.74 per cent higher than 27.85 million ton of coal produced during the same period last financial year.

By the end of the financial year, production is estimated at 141.78 million tonne from these coal blocks.

Notably, two mines auctioned in 2021 under commercial auction reforms have become operational and produced 2.36 million tonne of coal in the April-August period, a separate statement said.

"At present, 37 captive and commercial mines are under production and it is expected that at least 11 more new mines will start production during the year. This will significantly contribute to meeting coal demand in the country," it said.

At the review meeting, project proponents shared the efforts made by them and the challenges faced to which the ministry assured to extend all possible support in resolving the issues. (ANI)

