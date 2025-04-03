VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 3: Colab Platforms Limited (BSE: 542866), a leading sports-tech company, announced on 2nd April that it is expanding into the booming Rs50,000+ crore Predictive Gaming industry, leveraging the company's long-standing expertise in sports tech. Competing with industry giants, it promises advanced analytics, interactive engagement, and strict regulatory compliance for a secure, innovative gaming experience.

The company has also officially launched www.colabsports.in. This website, which features cutting-edge sports and fitness gear, has been crafted to meet the increasing demand for high-quality sporting goods in India. This platform aligns with the growing demands of fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and casual consumers. Additionally, this platform will serve manufacturers and dealers of sports equipment, apparel, and accessories.

Cloud platform's expansion with this platform supports the company's multi-billion-dollar vision of hosting the 2036 Olympics, a milestone expected to push forward the nation's sports sector to new heights. Increasing excitement around sports will also ensure a growth in predictive gaming, allowing Colab Platform to benefit from multifaceted revenue streams.

The Indian sports and fitness market is currently valued at $58 billion that is set to be doubled by 2030. This obvious development will be a result of increasing fitness awareness, government initiatives like the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and Khelo India -- all of which are supposed to encourage participation in sports. Additionally, the sports equipment market alone is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5%, creating significant opportunities for industry players like Cloud Platform.

"India's increasing enthusiasm in sports is a great opportunity for Colab Platforms Limited to bridge the gap between demand and supply in sports retail. We are not just launching an e-commerce platform; we are building a thriving sports ecosystem that benefits athletes, enthusiasts, and businesses alike," said Puneet Singh, Managing Director of Colab Platforms Limited.

About Colab Platforms Ltd.: Colab Platforms Ltd. is a top 2000 company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The company specializes in delivering innovative technological solutions across multiple industries, using its expertise in advanced technology to drive growth and enhance user experiences. Colab is committed to providing customized, technology-driven processing solutions that help clients achieve their objectives. Recognizing India's rapid rise as a global technology hub, the company leverages the nation's skilled professionals to contribute to industry advancements.

For more information about Colab Platforms Ltd. and its services, please visit www.colabcloud.in or follow the company on social media.

