LQ Full PSL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: One of the most high-profile teams since the inception of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2015, the Lahore Qalandars are probably the heavily trolled and loved franchise in the competition. LQ is the third-most expensive team in PSL, and is well-known for unearthing local talent through their academies. Meanwhile, you can download the Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 Full Schedule PDF here. Lahore Qalandars are a two-time PSL-winning franchise and also hold an unwanted record of finishing five times as the last-ranked team in PSL history. In PSL 10, Lahore Qalandars will be coached by Russell Domingo, who will take over the role from former England international Darren Gough. Shaheen Shah Afridi, who led the franchise to two PSL titles, will remain as captain for the PSL 2025. PSL 2025: Russell Domingo Replaces Darren Gough As Lahore Qalandars Head Coach Ahead of Pakistan Super League.

In PSL 2024, Lahore Qalandars finished at the bottom of the points table, with only one win from 10 matches, while losing eight, and one match ended in a no-result, despite going into the tournament as defending champions, winning the competition in successive editions in 2022 and 2023. PSL 2025: Islamabad United to Take on Lahore Qalandars in Opener on April 11, Check Out Pakistan Super League Season 10 Complete Schedule.

LQ Full IPL 2025 Schedule

Date Time Match Venue April 11 8:30 PM IST Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Rawalpindi April 13 8:30 PM IST Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Rawalpindi April 15 8:30 PM IST Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Karachi April 22 8:30 PM IST Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Multan April 24 8:30 PM IST Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Lahore April 26 8:30 PM IST Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Lahore April 30 8:30 PM IST Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Lahore May 1 7:30 PM IST Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Lahore May 4 8:30 PM IST Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Lahore May 9 8:30 PM IST Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Rawalpindi

LQ's squad for PSL 2025 boasts talents like Sam Billings, Fakhar Zaman, Kusal Perera, Tom Curran, Daryl Mitchell, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, and Afridi, making them one of the most well-balanced this season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2025 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).