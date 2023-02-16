New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI/PNN): Early-stage Start-up College Review creates a stir in the realm of education by emerging as India's 1st Student-Centered, one-stop College Shortlisting, and Career Guidance platform. The platform provides all pertinent information in one spot for educated decision-making. This simplifies the college shortlisting process and makes it more personalized for students to find, compare and access unbiased information about colleges.

Contrary to what is stated by most of the educational institutes, a recent survey clearly shows that the employment reports on Indian students state that about less than 50 per cent of the Indian graduates are only employable. After coaching and educating tens of thousands of students and parents on how to narrow down the list of institutions that best suit their needs, the platform addressed the issue by providing information on the need to obtain the perfect combination of skills to become industry ready. This streamlines the process of whittling down a student's list of potential institutions while also allowing them to more easily compare, investigate, and gather trustworthy information about universities.

Also Read | “The Union Government Wants to Introduce a Total Online System in the Lives of Rural … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Talking about the firm, the founder Entrepreneur Ankit stated, "Since our inception, we have helped thousands of students and parents select the best colleges for them. We have also given advice on the significance of developing the appropriate set of skills to become industry-ready. Through their reviews, the students have expressed their utmost love and gratitude for us, demonstrating that our efforts are on the right track. I am also happy to share that our startup has been featured in Midday as one of the most promising brands in 2022. With such continuous efforts, we aim to help 5000+ students choose the best institution."

Sharing further about the industry statistics, he further went on to add, "More than 1.5 crore students seek higher education each year in India, but fewer than 10 per cent of them are admitted to prestigious institutions like IITs, NITs, IIMs, NLUs, and another tier 1 colleges with academic excellence. For the remaining 90+ per cent of students, finding the right fit college is a difficult task given that India has approximately 1113 universities, 43796 colleges, and 11296 stand-alone institutions (as per AISHE 2020-21). The majority of Indian students have to face this problem every year. As a result, College Review aims to simplify the process of helping students shorten their list of potential universities by making it simpler for them to explore, compare, and access unbiased information about colleges."

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 2nd Test vs Australia: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Match in Delhi.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)