After beating Australia by an impressive margin of an innings and 132 runs, Team India will be upbeat about gaining a 2-0 lead when they take on the number one ranked Test side in the second game of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The Men in Blue were powered by a series of dominant performances from skipper Rohit Sharma and the spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Axar Patel, too scored some crucial runs in India’s first innings effort of 400 on a turning track. Despite the likes of KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and debutant Suryakumar Yadav failing to make an impact, India won the match handsomely in the end. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd Test 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia BGT Cricket Match in Delhi.

Fans can expect a similar-looking Indian playing XI for the 2nd Test against Australia. Skipper Sharma will open the innings with KL Rahul, who had fallen victim to Aussie debutant Todd Murphy at the end of Day 1 of the 1st Test. Pujara, who will play his 100th Test, will want to make it a memorable occasion and bat at number three, his usual position, followed by Kohli at four. The former captain will have the opportunity of performing in front of his home crowd and fans can expect him to come good in this match. Shreyas Iyer can make a comeback into the XI at number five after rejoining the squad after a return from injury.

Head coach Rahul Dravid said that Iyer will walk into the XI if he is fit and one can expect him to replace Suryakumar Yadav. Jadeja comes in at six, with KS Bharat and Ravichandran Ashwin at seven and eight. Like Nagpur, India, in all likelihood, will play three spinners again, given the dry nature of the Delhi wicket and Axar Patel fits the bill. Mohammad Shami and Mohammad Siraj will form the pace attack. IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy Cricket Match in Delhi.

India Likely XI for Second Test vs Australia

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav/Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2023 03:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).