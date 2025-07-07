NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 7: After much anticipation, the second edition of the grand Consumer Electronics World Expo (CEWE) will take place from 24th to 26th July 2025 at Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan), New Delhi. Being India's premier sourcing exhibition for consumer electronics, gadgets, appliances, and technology, CEWE will unite industry tycoons, innovators, buyers, and sellers at one platform to discover the next big thing in electronics.

Also Read | Celebi Aviation Security Revocation: Delhi High Court Upholds BCAS Order Invalidating Security Clearance of Turkish Firm Due to National Security Reasons.

Organized in association with CEAMA (Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association) along with Supporting Association, ICEA (India Cellular and Electronics Association), the 2025 show will see over 100 exhibitors, 200+ premium brands, 1,000+ products, spread across 50,000+ sq. ft. of exhibit area. This exhaustive platform has been created to cater to the demands of a burgeoning consumer electronics business in India and elsewhere.

This year, CEWE welcomes Sharp on board as the Title Sponsor, Invest India as the Knowledge Partner, and Horizon Packs Pvt. Ltd. as the Lanyard Sponsor. Their association further strengthens the credibility of the event as a milestone business opportunity and epicenter of innovative thinking.

Also Read | Highest Test Match Aggregates for Batter, From Shubman Gill to Wiaan Mulder; Check Full List.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Himani Gulati, Director, MEX Exhibitions said, "This is a great opportunity for the consumer electronics industry to showcase products from across sectors. With sustainable at its core, the line up of brands will effectively highlight the burgeoning industry and its wide range of offerings. The exhibition will put India on the global spot and harbinger a new era for the industry."

Attendees at CEWE 2025 can look forward to a wide range of products in various segments, ranging from mobile, electronics gadgets & accessories, home and kitchen appliances, to lifestyle products, smart home and IoT products, car and home entertainment, office automation & IT products, and OEM/Electronics Manufacturing Services. The exhibition is a must visit for distributors, retailers, architects, consultants, tech influencers, interior designers, e-commerce professionals, hospitality players, HNIs and Corporate buyers.

What distinguishes this exhibition is its strong lineup of handpicked features with the aim of providing enhanced interaction. Among the highlights is the New Product Launches, offering a dynamic platform for brands to unveil their latest innovations. The Influencer Meet creates a dedicated space for content creators and thought leaders to engage and amplify brand visibility across digital platforms.

The spotlight shines on innovation through Hot Tech Picks for the Year, a curated selection of standout products chosen by an expert jury. Adding depth and narrative, the Media Tet-a-Tet enables meaningful one-on-one interactions between top-tier journalists and exhibiting brands.

Complementing the interactive experience, the CEW Conclave serves as a strategic forum where industry visionaries will unite for high-level dialogue. Through expert-led conferences, panel discussions, and seminars, the conclave offers forward-looking insights into emerging trends, disruptive technologies, and best practices shaping the future of consumer electronics. Conclave information available at cewexpo.com/cew-conclave.

Sustainability will also take centrestage at CEWE 2025. With increasing concern for environmental stewardship, the expo promotes and honors green innovations. It seeks to stimulate positive partnerships between companies and sustainable consumers, nudging the industry toward a greener and more sustainable future.

For buyers, Consumer Electronics World Expo presents a rich source of opportunities, ranging from comparing product prices and features, networking with suppliers, learning technical information, to keeping ahead of the curve when it comes to the industry. For exhibitors, it is an opportunity to present brands, build networks, produce leads, introduce products, and gain valuable business intelligence through face-to-face contact and exposure to the industry.

The three-day exhibition will be from 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM on the first two days and from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on the third day, at Hall 2, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

In the global scenario of today, with India becoming a frontline contender in local electronics production, particularly with a significant decline in China's exports, CEWE takes a crucial role in speeding up the government's vision to make India a global manufacturing destination. Organized by MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., the event aims to hasten the change by bringing together innovation, business possibility, and market preparedness.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)