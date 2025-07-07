Mumbai, July 7: Indian skipper Shubman Gill concluded a record-breaking Birmingham Test against England with breathtaking knocks of 269 and 161 across both innings, making him the batter with the second-highest aggregate of runs in a Test match. Let's take a look at the highest Test match aggregates for a batter. Wiaan Mulder Declares Innings At His Individual Score of 367*, Surpasses Graeme Smith to Become South Africa Batter With Highest Aggregate Run in A Single Test.

Graham Gooch

Graham Gooch (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

England's Graham Gooch, who had an output of 456 runs after scoring 333 and 123 against India at Lord's back in 1990.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

With 430 runs across both innings, Indian Test captain Shubman Gill has the second-highest aggregate of runs in a single Test.

Wiaan Mulder

Wiaan Mulder in action on Day 1 (Photo Credit:X@ProteasMenCSA)

Wiaan Mulder made the headlines as a batter when he smashed records by scoring a knock of 367* runs in just 334 balls with a strike rate of 109. Mulder's 300 in 397 balls is the second fastest in the history of Test cricket.

Mark Taylor

Mark Taylor (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

Australia's Mark Taylor is third in the list with 426 runs in the 1998 Test match against Pakistan at Peshawar. Shubman Gill Shatters Records During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 at Edgbaston: Here's the List of Achievements of Team India Skipper Which Helped Him Go Past Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Kumar Sangakkara

Kumar Sangakkara (Photo credit: Twitter)

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara slammed 424 runs against Bangladesh in the Chattogram Test back in 2014.

Brian Lara

Brian Lara, Legendary West Indian Cricketer (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Former West Indies left-hand batter Brian Lara smashed 400 runs in the Test match against England at St. George in 2004.