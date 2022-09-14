Pune (Maharashtra) [India]/Piscataway (New Jersey) [US], September 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): Crave InfoTech has launched its SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) roundtable. It is a series of 6 roundtables spread over the second half of 2022. This 3rd session is focused on SAP BTP, Side-by-Side Extensions, and keeping the Core clean. This roundtable would be conducted virtually and is slated for September 21, 2022. In attendance would be dignitaries from SAP and industry leaders like Domino's.

The roundtable is designed with the intent to push the envelope for a truly intelligent platform through SAP BTP backed by real-life industry use cases. How can an enterprise boost overall process and operational efficiencies by (approx.) 35 per cent and improve on-floor user adoption 3x to 5x?

The session on September 21 would cover topics around in-app and side-by-side extensibility. It would also elaborate on the whole set of possibilities within SAP BTP-powered and Crave InfoTech-enabled extensions. These extensions can help enterprises simplify and streamline their asset, supply chain, financial, and performance management processes that are easy to follow and adopt.

Shrikant Nistane, CEO, Crave InfoTech said, "It's simple. These extensions reflect the ground realities of multiple industries. When these apps (extensions) get into the hands of the technicians, these users can relate with the business logic without worrying about the tech language behind it. It's instant efficiency and productivity elevation".

The roundtable would also direct its audience towards points like how to get started, and how to choose the optimal extensibility scenarios.

The following 4th, 5th, and 6th Roundtable would focus on topics like SAP BTP Digital Technologies, CPI and API Management, and Digital Dashboards/Analytics.

Crave InfoTech, based in Piscataway, New Jersey, is a fast-growing tech company with deep expertise in SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), Intelligent Enterprise, and Enterprise Mobility Enablement with quick-to-deploy Intelligent Supply Chain Management, Intelligent Asset Management, and Intelligent Warehouse Management solutions.

Media Contact:Faiz ShaikhFaiz.shaikh@craveinfotech.com https://www.craveinfotech.com/resources/sap-btp-roundtable-series/ https://www.craveinfotech.com/+91 7875 446 722

