Democracy is the notion that allows us to build a free, just and ideal society where everyone aspires to be treated as an equal, and live in harmony with one another, forming a safe and happy space. A practice by most countries across the world, the idea of democracy and its true value has been evolving and changing in recent times. As political unrest in the world increases, the importance of having a democratic society is understood and this is why the International Day of Democracy is observed. International Day of Democracy 2022 will be celebrated on September 15. As we prepare to observe this annual celebration, which aims to raise awareness about what democracy is, the significance of a democratic world, what goes into making a democratic society, and more, here's all you need to know about this day and its history.

When Is the International Day of Democracy 2022?

International Day of Democracy 2022 will be celebrated on September 15. This annual celebration was first initiated by the United Nations General Assembly in 2007. The main motto behind the observance of International Day of Democracy every year is to highlight the role that the government of any country plays in ensuring that democracy is in place and the society continues to function in a safe, peaceful and equal manner.

Significance of International Day of Democracy

Democracy has always been about creating a people-first society. When citizens have an active and strong say in the happenings of the country, people can live peacefully, despite their differences and struggles, and no one individual holds immense power and control over society. While there are various key decision makers in a democratic society, they are all still responsible to the people. After all, the ethos of democracy continues to be — for the people, by the people, of the people. And the main aim of the International Day of Democracy is to remind people of this and how much strength a true democracy actually holds in making sure everyone is held accountable for their actions.

We hope that the observance of International Day of Democracy 2022 helps remind people of the power of democracies and puts an end to the various struggles in society that are prominent in the absence of a just democracy. Happy International Day of Democracy 2022!

