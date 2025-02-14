Business News | Creative OZ-AIR India Pvt. Ltd. Unveils New Logo Reflecting Innovation & Environmental Commitment

BusinessWire India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14: Creative OZ-AIR India Pvt Ltd., one of the leading organisation in Ozone, UV, AOP Technology and Air purification solutions, unveils its new logo, in alignment with the management's focus around innovation, sustainability, and the transformative power of ozone. The new logo revolves around the fundamental spirit of ozone-powered applications and transformation. At its core, a swirling spiral symbolizes Ozone's dynamic and transformative energy, reflecting Creative OZ-AIR's mission to clean and safeguard the air while enhancing its quality. Surrounding circular dots illustrate the harmony between technology, nature, and humanity, underscoring the company's goal of bringing these elements into balance. Designed with a contemporary font, the logo exudes professionalism and forward-thinking innovation. The carefully chosen blue gradients evoke a sense of purity and reliability, reinforcing the brand's commitment to delivering clean air solutions. A subtle yet significant design element, a small dot above the "OZ" in the company name, serves as a tribute to the ozone layer and emphasizes Creative OZ-AIR's unwavering dedication to environmental sustainability. "This logo marks an important milestone in our organisation's journey, encapsulating our vision of integrating advanced ozone technology with environmental responsibility to create healthier and cleaner living conditions for all," said Sudeep Bhatnagar, Managing Director, Creative OZ-AIR India Pvt. Ltd. The launch of this logo aligns with Creative OZ-AIR's continuous efforts to innovate and develop solutions that prioritize air quality and human well-being. As the company moves forward, this new visual identity will serve as a beacon of its mission to drive change and set new standards in ozone usage technology. "As an agency our mandate was to craft a logo that seamlessly embodies Creative OZ-AIR's mission, merging innovation with environmental responsibility," said Rajesh Prothi, Managing Partner, Absolute Factor. The design reflects the synergy of technology and nature, symbolizing a future of cleaner, healthier environment.

