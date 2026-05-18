‘She Confessed to Consuming Large Quantities of Marijuana’: Retired Judge Mother-in-Law Breaks Silence on Twisha Sharma Death (Watch Videos)

Retired judge and accused mother-in-law Giribala Singh has broken her silence in the Twisha Sharma death case, making a series of explosive claims about the 33-year-old former Miss Pune contestant's mental health, drug use, pregnancy termination and alleged withdrawal symptoms in a detailed media statement from Bhopal.

Giribala opened with an apparent expression of grief: "It's a profound loss for us because, whatever the circumstances, she was a part of our family." She then went on to make claim after claim that painted a sharply different picture from what Twisha's family has alleged.

Twisha Sharma Death Case

#WATCH | Bhopal, MP | Twisha Sharma death case | Mother-in-law of the victim and retired judge Giribala Singh says, "After coming here, all her supply of drugs was out... She confessed to consuming large quantities of marijuana when she wanted to reverse her pregnancy... A… pic.twitter.com/0cSnk1mSvl — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2026

#WATCH | Bhopal, MP | Twisha Sharma death case | Mother-in-law of the victim and retired judge Giribala Singh says, "When she started the first course of the MTP (Medical Termination of Pregnancy), she said she wanted to reverse this, which I knew was not possible... She didn't… pic.twitter.com/o5SFx4AeGN — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2026

#WATCH | Bhopal, MP | Twisha Sharma death case | Mother-in-law of the victim and retired judge Giribala Singh says, "It's a profound loss for us because, whatever the circumstances, she was a part of our family... She went for psychiatric counselling also, and medicines were… pic.twitter.com/0dWduamFGI — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2026

On drug use, Giribala alleged: "After coming here, all her supply of drugs was out." She further claimed Twisha "confessed to consuming large quantities of marijuana when she wanted to reverse her pregnancy." She added that a counselling session took place during that period but stopped short of making definitive medical claims, saying, "Though I cannot make any hyper-technical statement on the matter because she was on schizophrenic drugs." Twisha Sharma Was ‘Addicted to Drugs, Her Hands Would Tremble’: Mother-in-Law’s Bail Plea Counters Family’s Dowry Claims.

Giribala said Twisha had been prescribed medicines typically given to schizophrenic patients and described her condition as unstable. "She would remain stable for a day or so, but then again, there would be a slight change in her condition. We observed some physical symptoms, a slight trembling in her hands, which is typical of withdrawal symptoms," she said. Twisha Sharma Death Case: Father Navnidhi Sharma Urges Impartial Probe, Flags Accused Giribala Singh’s Powerful Official Role.

On Twisha's Medical Termination of Pregnancy, she alleged: "When she started the first course of the MTP, she said she wanted to reverse this, which I knew was not possible. She didn't let us feel that fleeting moment of joy."

In a pointed remark about Twisha's family, Giribala said her parents never visited for five months. She also made veiled allegations about Twisha's husband, noting his long career in the pharmaceutical industry across Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, saying he "could potentially be the source of many things." She added, "I think they were earning out of all her," before closing with, "But the matter is sub judice."

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